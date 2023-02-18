OU basketball falls to No. 6 Texas 85-83 in overtime

Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11 Big 12) fell to No. 6 Texas (21-6, 10-4) 85-83 in overtime Saturday in Austin.
Junior forward Sam Godwin’s shot attempt as time expired in overtime clanked off the rim and fell short. Senior guard Grant Sherfield sent the Sooners to overtime on a 3-point shot with seven seconds remaining in regulation.
With the loss, the Sooners are back under .500 for the third time this season. OU has now lost four games against ranked conference foes by four points or less.
OU’s lead grew as large as seven points — its largest lead of the contest — with 8:21 left in the second half following a 10-2 run moments earlier.
Sherfield led the Sooners with 18 points and four 3-pointers. Freshman guard Milos Uzan and junior guard Joe Bamisile added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s loss:
Tanner Groves fouls out
For the sixth time this season, senior forward Tanner Groves fouled out after committing five personal fouls.
Groves finished the game with eight points, five rebounds and one assist, while shooting 50% from the field and 0-for-3 from 3-point range. Groves was unavailable for overtime, leaving Oklahoma with Godwin as the only ‘true big man’ in the frontcourt.
Godwin finished the contest with 12 points in 23 minutes. He missed a game-tying layup which would’ve sent the contest to double overtime.
Both squads struggled with fouls throughout, combining for 44.
The Sooners finished the game shooting 17-22 from the free throw line compared to the Longhorns’ 17-25 clip.
Late shooting struggles
The Sooners relied on their hot 3-point shooting in the second half, but couldn’t find their rhythm when it mattered most.
After holding a seven-point lead in the second half, OU went without a field goal until Sherfield’s last-second heave to tie the game with seven seconds remaining.
Texas led a 15-5 run during the Sooners’ near-eight minute field-goal drought. In overtime, OU shot 4-for-7 overall and 0-for-1 from 3-point range.
Tournament hopes continue to dwindle
The Sooners were looking to pull together a win-streak to strengthen their tournament resume, but failed after the loss to the Longhorns.
Moser’s squad is in dire need for resume wins after previously going on a four-game losing streak and a seven-game skid to conference opponents. With the loss, OU now has a 4-10 record against quadrant one opponents, according to the NCAA’s NET Rankings.
With another loss to a Big 12 opponent, OU’s March Madness hopes continue to decrease with Selection Sunday looming on March 12.
According to ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi’s latest projections, Oklahoma isn’t listed inside of the 68-team bubble watch. Eight Big 12 teams are projected to make the NCAA Tournament, which is two more than last season.
Next, the Sooners will face Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Norman.
