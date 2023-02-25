OU basketball falls to No. 19 Texas 67-45 at home

No. 13 Oklahoma (22-5, 12-4 Big 12) fell to No. 19 Texas (22-7, 13-3) 67-45 Saturday in Norman.
OU’s loss gives Texas a one-game advantage over the Sooners in the Big 12 standings. Despite the loss, Oklahoma saw its largest home crowd since 2013, with 10,127 fans in attendance, after coach Jennie Baranczyk lobbied for fan support this week.
Sooner Nation 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗗 𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝟭𝟬,𝟭𝟮𝟳 📍 Lloyd Noble Center𝘓𝘢𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘸𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘯'𝘴 𝘣𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘦 2013 pic.twitter.com/ju8AUsahJj— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 25, 2023
Senior forward Liz Scott led the Sooners with 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Senior forward Madi Williams scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.
Oklahoma shot 27.3% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range, both season-lows. The Sooners, which lead the NCAA in assists per game, dished just six in Saturday’s contest.
Texas made a layup off the opening tip, then built off its fast start to take a 15-7 lead in the first seven minutes. OU closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to tie the contest at 17 entering the second.
The Sooners’ strong defensive close in the first carried over to the second quarter, when it didn’t allow a basket until the 5:49 mark. Williams contributed to the defensive efforts with four steals and two blocks in the first half.
Texas’ defense matched Oklahoma’s, as it blocked 10 shots, the most by an OU opponent this season. UT senior forward Taylor Jones accounted for five of the blocks, while adding 10 points. Texas junior guard Shaylee Gonzales led the Longhorns with 19 points and swiped five steals.
OU saw an abundance of chances during the fourth, but mustered just eight points on 3 of 13 shooting from the field and 0 of 5 from 3-point range.
Next, OU will face Kansas State (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) during its senior night at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Norman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.