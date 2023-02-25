 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball falls to No. 19 Texas 67-45 at home

Jennie Baranczyk

OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the game against Texas Tech on Feb. 15.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

No. 13 Oklahoma (22-5, 12-4 Big 12) fell to No. 19 Texas (22-7, 13-3) 67-45 Saturday in Norman.

OU’s loss gives Texas a one-game advantage over the Sooners in the Big 12 standings. Despite the loss, Oklahoma saw its largest home crowd since 2013, with 10,127 fans in attendance, after coach Jennie Baranczyk lobbied for fan support this week.

Senior forward Liz Scott led the Sooners with 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Senior forward Madi Williams scored eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Oklahoma shot 27.3% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range, both season-lows. The Sooners, which lead the NCAA in assists per game, dished just six in Saturday’s contest.

Texas made a layup off the opening tip, then built off its fast start to take a 15-7 lead in the first seven minutes. OU closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to tie the contest at 17 entering the second.

The Sooners’ strong defensive close in the first carried over to the second quarter, when it didn’t allow a basket until the 5:49 mark. Williams contributed to the defensive efforts with four steals and two blocks in the first half.

Texas’ defense matched Oklahoma’s, as it blocked 10 shots, the most by an OU opponent this season. UT senior forward Taylor Jones accounted for five of the blocks, while adding 10 points. Texas junior guard Shaylee Gonzales led the Longhorns with 19 points and swiped five steals.

OU saw an abundance of chances during the fourth, but mustered just eight points on 3 of 13 shooting from the field and 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

Next, OU will face Kansas State (16-12, 5-10 Big 12) during its senior night at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Norman.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments