OU basketball: Experience, leadership helping ease Jennie Baranczyk's transition to head coach of the Sooners

Taking over for an incredibly successful head coach in Sherri Coale, who had held that title at Oklahoma for the past 25 years, is no easy task.
However, familiar faces and team chemistry are making the transition a lot smoother for new Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk.
Baranczyk spoke at media availability Friday morning and was complimentary of the leadership her team displays and how tight knit the group is overal. The Sooners return four juniors and four seniors, making Baranczyk’s squad one of the more experienced teams in the Big 12.
“There's always a challenge in change,” Baranczyk said. “There's some great things that have come out of it. I think our chemistry is really good. The way that our system is, it takes time and experience. There's moments that I look at us, and it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, we look really good.’ Then there's other moments. Those are the really challenging ones.”
During those challenging moments, it will be a luxury for a new coach like Baranczyk to turn to such an experienced group of upperclassmen.
“It's always easy when you watch (senior guard Taylor Robertson) make so many baskets. All of a sudden, you look like you know what you're doing,” Baranczyk said jokingly. “I think the seniors have been great. And that's part of just being open but also setting a tone in practice. They're hungry, just to continue to get better and to make Oklahoma proud.
“That's a huge part of what we want to do. Our seniors set the tone every single day and that's definitely made the transition for us easier, but also the expectation for each other easier."
Robertson consistently helps set the tone in practice, Baranczyk said. A native of McPherson, Kansas, Robertson was recently selected to the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award watch list, averaged 16.1 points per game during the 2020-21 season and shot 43 percent from 3.
Also returning to lead the Sooners is Madi Williams, a 5’11 senior who was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the Cheryl Miller Award, which recognizesthe top small forward in women's basketball. Last season, Williams poured in 20 points per game while also leading the team in rebounds, steals and blocks per game.
Williams also notched the single game scoring record for the Sooners last season with 45 points coming against West Virginia.
“There's no question Madi is special,” Baranczyk said. “I know people know her. She's preseason All-Big 12, she's on the Miller watch list, I understand all of that. But she's different. She has a whole different level to her game. I get to watch her everyday in practice and I get to see how smart she is. She can play so many different positions.
“You can see how creative she is with the ball in her hands. But you can also see her move really well without the ball in her hands. I feel like a lot of things are starting to click into place. This season's gonna be really fun for her. That's the biggest goal for us, is that she goes out and has fun, because when she has fun... watch out.”
An advantage of having players like Williams and Robertson is the direction and guidance they can offer to young and inexperienced teammates. Baranczyk has implemented a “positionless” style of basketball that involves freedom and requires trust in the primary ball handler.
The offensive style that she demands places responsibility on her players to make quick decisions. This style also benefits high IQ players and a team with good chemistry, two things Baranczyck has mentioned when describing this year’s team.
While her group of point guards, including sophomore Nevaeh Tot and freshman Kelbie Washington, is young and inexperienced, there is an abundance of talent and sound decision making. Overall, Baranczyk is pleased with the strides they’ve made in the offseason.
“It's been incredible (watching them grow) because we are young in that position,” Baranczyk said. “We don't have a ton of experience in that position. It's just fun to be able to watch them process and learn because we give them a lot of say, we give them the keys, we challenge them.
“We're probably the hardest on that group. You're going to watch them learn throughout the year. People are going to watch how much growth we're going to have from the beginning to the end. To me, that is going to be really fun because of what we've already seen since April. There's a lot more to come. They're trending in the right direction. They're a fun group.”
The Sooners open the season as they host Rogers State at 2 p.m. in an exhibition matchup on Sunday. Coming off a season with limited capacity, restrictions and many obstacles, Baranczyk is excited to take the floor for the first time this season with much more normalcy.
“All we want (Sunday) is for them to just play and have fun,” she said. “Success is always: did we get better? Did we have fun? And right now, we can see that we're getting better and having fun, and that's really always the ultimate goal.”
