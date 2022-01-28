OU basketball: Ethan Chargois returns to practice — 3 things to know ahead of Sooners' road matchup with No. 1 Auburn

Following its 72-62 win over West Virginia on Wednesday, Oklahoma (13-7, 3-5 Big 12) takes on No. 1 Auburn in the Big 12-SEC challenge at 1 p.m. on Saturday on the road on ESPN.
Senior forward Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting against the Mountaineers on Jan. 26. Junior forward Jacob Groves and senior guard Umoja Gibson contributed 12 each.
The Tigers have won 16 straight games, with their only loss coming against Connecticut in double overtime on Nov. 24. They also boast freshman forward Jabari Smith, who is averaging 15.1 points per game and is a potential top-3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Here are three things to know ahead of the nonconference challenge:
Chargois returns to practice
Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois returned to live practice Friday after missing OU’s previous four games due to an ankle injury.
However, Moser was non-committal toward Chargois’ availability for Saturday’s game.
“He’s feeling better,” Oklahoma coach Porter Moser said Friday. “It was great to get him back to live work today. He had full contact so we’ll see how he feels later tonight and in the morning.”
Chargois’ absence has opened doors for other bench players, most notably junior forward Akol Mawein. Mawein has averaged 8.5 minutes in the last four games and scored a career-high 6 points against Baylor on Jan. 22.
The Tulsa native has appeared in 16 games this season and is averaging 4.6 points per game off the bench and a team-high 65.1 percent shooting from the field.
Sooners receive high praise
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has been impressed by OU’s defense on tape.
Following his team’s close 55-54 win over Missouri on Wednesday night, Pearl told the SEC Network the Sooners were more solid defensively than his team was. The Tigers rank 13th in the country in total steals with 184 and lead the nation in blocked shots per game with 8.2.
“Oklahoma guards a lot like we try to guard,” Pearl said in an Auburn press conference on Thursday. “There’s a lot of similarities in their coverages … the things that they’ll do defensively are effective against our offense.”
The Sooners rank 31st nationally in scoring defense while the Tigers rank outside the top 50 in scoring defense.
“Porter Moser does a terrific job,” Pearl said. “He’s one of the best young coaches in the country. He took a Loyola program, put them on the map and now has done a terrific job at Oklahoma.”
Pearl was also impressed with the Sooners’ record given to their grueling schedule in the Big 12.
“You talk about since the end of November, (OU’s had) as tough a schedule as I’ve seen and yet they’re 13-7 … this is a really good team.”
Groves finds groove
Jacob learned he could be potentially vault into the starting lineup ahead of the Sooners’ game against West Virginia.
Jacob, a transfer from Eastern Washington, is no stranger to mid-season lineup changes as he was inserted into a starting role during the season last year as well.
“My mantra has always been ‘just keep chopping wood,’” Jacob said. “I heard about it and it kind of excites you but obviously there’s also some nerves that go along with that.”
Once the game started, with Jacob in the starting lineup, his nerves vanished as he played a season-high 26 minutes and scored seven first half points including a near half-court shot at the halftime buzzer.
We could watch this @jake34groves 𝑏𝑢𝑧𝑧𝑒𝑟 𝑏𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑟 on 🔁 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/bFKUprQgzK— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 27, 2022
“The game gets going and it just takes over,” Jacob said. “The nerves go out the window and you just have to play basketball and so it was cool.”
Jacob replaced senior guard Elijah Harkless in the starting lineup, who played a career-low four minutes on Wednesday. However, Moser said after the game that Harkless will play a “huge part” going forward.
Jacob, who’s listed at 6-foot-9, will need to play his best on Saturday to combat the Tigers’ length. Auburn’s starting forwards Walker Kessler and Smith are listed at 7-foot-1 and 6-foot-10, respectively. Kessler also averages 4.1 blocks per game, which ranks second nationally.
“You’ve got to defend them,” Moser said. “They’ve got multiple weapons … they’ve got multiple spots. It’s a little tricky when you’ve got 7-foot-1 and 6-foot-10 in terms of switching stuff but they do a great job.”
