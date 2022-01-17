OU basketball: Ethan Chargois out, Groves brothers' growing comfort — 3 things to know before Sooners vs Kansas

Oklahoma is coming off its second straight loss as it prepares to face Big 12 stalwart Kansas this coming Tuesday, Jan. 18.
In the Sooners latest shortcoming, a 59-58 overtime loss to TCU on Jan. 15, the starters carried the majority of the load against the Horned Frogs. Only freshman guard Bijan Cortes and junior forward Jacob Groves played double-digit minutes off the bench.
OU head coach Porter Moser spoke to media on Monday to preview the Sooners’ (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) showdown with the Jayhawks. Here are three things to know ahead of the primetime conference game:
Chargois sidelined again
Senior forward Ethan Chargois will miss Oklahoma’s game against Kansas, Moser said on Monday. Chargois also missed the Sooners’ 59-58 loss to TCU on Saturday, Jan. 15 due to an ankle injury, per OU play-by-play commentator Toby Rowland.
Chargois is averaging 4.6 points per game while shooting 65.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range this season. He’s also contributing 2.6 rebounds per game as a key role player off the bench.
Without Chargois, Moser said Oklahoma will have to rely on sophomore center Rick Issanza and junior forward Akol Mawein for frontcourt depth. The two played a combined seven minutes against TCU. Mawein missed a shot while Issanza had a turnover and picked up a foul during their time on the floor.
“We’re thin inside,” Moser said. “When you watch the tape against TCU, that hurt us… they ran three bigs throughout the game and we gotta get more production.”
Mawein and Issanza have made a total of 17 appearances on the season but have only garnered 17 rebounds and 14 points combined. Issanza hasn’t scored since Nov. 19, when OU beat Indiana State 87-63, and Mawein hasn’t hit more than one shot in any game.
“(Mawein) had a good two days of workouts for us, so we gotta get some depth inside there,” Moser said. “He’s gotta give us some minutes. We rotated Rick and (Mawein) in there. We need them to be better.”
Improvements to be made
Oklahoma is coming off back-to-back losses to TCU and Texas and has fallen in three of its last four games. Those losses have been rife with teaching moments for Moser as the Sooners try to bounce back.
“There's a lot of them,” Moser said. “Taking care of the ball, flow in the game, some of the shot selection in the flow of the game. One was finding ways to win."
Another teaching moment came from the end of the TCU game. With about 10 seconds to play, TCU guard Mike Miles missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw. OU manufactured an outlet pass to Cortes, who passed quickly to senior guard Elijah Harkless. Harkless missed an awkward 2-point shot at the buzzer to seal the Sooners loss.
Without a timeout, Moser was unable to get Cortes’ attention before the free throws to draw up the play OU calls “attack” if Miles missed the first free throw ultimately resulting in the forced attempt by Harkless.
On “attack,” the point guard is responsible for spacing the floor and driving downhill to either take a shot or pass out for a more open look. Cortes was in the game because redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire was out with cramps for most of overtime.
“We gotta talk about that,” Moser said. “You need to be in communication, I have no timeouts. We’ve practiced ‘attack.’ Now, (Goldwire’s) usually in there, but that’s what being together is. They should’ve huddled up… so we literally did the same scenario today at practice.”
Moser also pointed out how his team has only two days of practice time before each game with the Big 12 schedule and noted that it moves some preparation and teaching moments from the court to the film room and walkthroughs.
“This is going to be a 12-round heavyweight fight,” Moser said. You're gonna get knocked down, you're gonna lose, you gotta bounce back up, come back up, answer the bell, man. You gotta be ready. And you gotta be able to take a punch, and then you gotta be able to handle adversity.”
Groves brothers adjusting to the stage
Senior forward Tanner Groves and his brother Jacob burst onto the national scene in Eastern Washington’s tournament loss to Kansas on March 20, combining for 58 points in the near upset.
Though the duo will take on the Jayhawks for the first time since that performance, Moser is confident they’ve adjusted to the level of Big 12 basketball since becoming heavily coveted transfers.
The brothers are crucial to Oklahoma’s chances, as Tanner is OU’s leading scorer while Jacob has made key contributions off the bench.
“We talked about (their game against Kansas) early on,” Moser said. “But now they’re so many games into this level, they’ve played Baylor, Florida, Arkansas, Texas, TCU, Kansas State. They've played a lot of high-level games.
“By now their confidence that they can play at this level should be there, so we really haven’t particularly talked about them playing Kansas in the tournament as we prepare for Kansas.”
Oklahoma and Kansas tip off at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in Norman on ESPN.
