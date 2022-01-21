OU basketball: Ethan Chargois out, C.J. Noland expected to miss Sooners' game against Baylor

Senior forward Ethan Chargois will miss his third straight game Saturday against Baylor, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser confirmed Friday. Moser also said he anticipates freshman guard C.J. Noland to be unavailable.
Ethan Chargois is out, CJ Noland is “probably” out per Moser for the #Sooners matchup with Baylor— Grayson Blalock (@grayson_blalock) January 21, 2022
Chargois missed the Sooners’ losses to TCU and Kansas due to an ankle injury. Noland, who scored a team-high eight points in the first half against the Jayhawks, exited the game with an apparent head injury. Moser said postgame that Noland was in concussion protocol.
“Ethan’s a no,” Moser said Friday. “We’re waiting to hear on CJ … we’re going to err on the side of caution. He feels great so we’ll see, but I would anticipate no.”
Chargois, a Tulsa native, has appeared in 16 games this season and is averaging 4.6 points per game on 65.1 percent shooting from the field.
Noland, a former 4-star recruit from Waxahachie, Texas, has played a major role off the bench as a freshman. He’s appeared in 18 games and averages 13.4 minutes per game off the bench. He also averages 4.8 points per game.
“We need some production,” Moser said. “Pretty much our top two bench players, CJ and Ethan, are going to be out.”
With Chargois and Noland injured, Moser mentioned junior forwards Akol Mawein and Jacob Groves as potential fill-ins. Mawein had career-highs in points with five, rebounds with four and minutes with 11 against Kansas on Tuesday, while Groves contributed 17 minutes off the bench in the loss.
“You’ve got to be ready,” Moser said. “You just never know, the thing that we can tell them in their preparation is to have their mind ready to go into the game.”
