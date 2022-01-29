 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Ethan Chargois available for Sooners' game against No. 1 Auburn, per report

Ethan Chargois

Redshirt senior forward/center Ethan Chargois during the game against No. 14 Florida on Dec. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois will be available for Oklahoma’s matchup with No. 1 Auburn, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Chargois has missed the Sooners’ previous four games with an ankle injury. In his last time out against Texas on Jan. 11, he played a season-high 24 minutes and scored five points. 

The Tulsa, native averages 4.6 points per game on a team-high 65.1 percent shooting off the bench. Chargois is also averaging 11.8 minutes per game and shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range this season. 

Chargois, an SMU transfer, made 86 career starts before transferring to Oklahoma. 

OU tips off with No. 1 Auburn on the road at 1 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.

