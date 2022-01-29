OU basketball: Ethan Chargois available for Sooners' game against No. 1 Auburn, per report

Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois will be available for Oklahoma’s matchup with No. 1 Auburn, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Oklahoma's Ethan Chargois (ankle) will be dressed and available for today's game against Auburn, per Porter Moser.Hasn't played since 1/11.Averaged 4.6 PPG.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 29, 2022
Chargois has missed the Sooners’ previous four games with an ankle injury. In his last time out against Texas on Jan. 11, he played a season-high 24 minutes and scored five points.
The Tulsa, native averages 4.6 points per game on a team-high 65.1 percent shooting off the bench. Chargois is also averaging 11.8 minutes per game and shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range this season.
Chargois, an SMU transfer, made 86 career starts before transferring to Oklahoma.
OU tips off with No. 1 Auburn on the road at 1 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.
