OU basketball ends regular season with 74-60 win over No. 22 TCU

Oklahoma (15-16, 5-13 Big 12) upset No. 22 TCU (20-11, 9-9) 74-60 in Norman on Saturday to split the season series.
Despite the win, the Sooners finished the regular season under the .500 mark for the first time since 2016-17, when OU had a 12-20 record under former head coach Lon Kruger.
Oklahoma outrebounded TCU 40-26, with 34 points in the paint compared to the Horned Frogs’ 20.
The Sooners finished the contest shooting 50% from the field and 35% from 3-point range.
Here are three takeaways from the win:
Sooners defense steps up
Oklahoma’s defense kept TCU in check on Saturday.
TCU finished the contest shooting a mere 37.7% from the field, including a 25.8% total in the first half.
The Sooners allowed 20 points in the paint, while holding TCU 7-for-23 margin on layups.
Groves and senior forward Jalen Hill each had a block.
Groves, Sherfield lead way
Senior forward Tanner Groves and senior guard Grant Sherfield led OU’s scoring charge on Saturday.
Groves finished the game with a season-high 23 points and10 rebounds 7-for-16 shooting. Groves, who was averaging 9.7 points per game entering Saturday, scored in double-digits for the 15th time this season.
The Spokane, Washington, native scored 11 of his 23 points in the first period, which was a team-high at halftime. Oklahoma led the Horned Frogs 38-21 at the end of the first half.
Sherfield also had a big game, scoring 12 of his 20 points in the second half. He shot 7-for-15 from the field and made four 3-pointers.
Seniors honored
Prior to the contest, Oklahoma honored five seniors for senior day.
Hill, Groves, Sherfield, senior forward Jacob Groves and senior walk-on guard Blake Seacat were recognized.
To our seniors: 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐘𝐨𝐮 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GjP4aSXXcJ— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) March 4, 2023
Groves, a fifth-year, has exhausted all his eligibility. However, Hill, Sherfield and his brother, Jacob, could all return if they use their extra season granted from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Next, the Sooners will play in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship on Wednesday, March 8 in Kansas City. OU — last place in the Big 12 — will either take on Oklahoma State or West Virginia.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
