OU basketball: Elijah Harkless' late heroics not enough as Sooners blow 8-point lead in loss to Butler

Oklahoma led Butler 49-41 with eight minutes and 22 seconds remaining in the second half.
The lead wouldn’t last, however. The Bulldogs went on a 13-2 run from that point on, taking a 54-51 lead with 10 seconds remaining in regulation after BU guard Simas Lukosius nailed two free throws and silenced the Lloyd Noble Center crowd of 8,654.
Later during a must-score possession, the Sooners looked to their veteran leader to take the last second shot. Senior guard Elijah Harkless caught a pass in the corner, jab-stepped with his left foot and launched an off-balance fadeaway that sent the game to overtime.
𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐃 🤯@ejay_hoops2 does it again 🔥📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/lHAWNUBxNz pic.twitter.com/iRQGokk33N— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 8, 2021
The San Bernardino, California, native played hero down the stretch scoring 10 points in the second half and overtime. He finished with 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as Oklahoma (7-2) fell to Butler (6-3) 66-62 in overtime in the Big 12 Big East Battle as its offense was shut down when it mattered most.
There were limited plays to be made as the Bulldogs’ zone defense gave the Sooners fits the entire game. OU surrendered 14 turnovers and were shut out to end the overtime on an 8-0 Butler run.
“We worked so much on getting the ball in the middle of the zone,” Moser said. “We literally worked on it for three to four days… we were ineffective at getting to the soft spots we wanted to.”
Despite the heroic efforts of Harkless, OU’s offense fell flat late in the second half as it shot 37.5 percent from the field including 23.5 percent from 3 in the half. The Sooners also missed four free throws late including one by senior guard Jordan Goldwire with 14 seconds remaining in regulation.
“He played big,” senior guard Umoja Gibson said after the loss. “He makes tough shots at the end… down at UCF, he made a big, huge shot to send us home. He’s an excellent player.”
At a moment during Butler’s second-half run, OU went eight minutes and eight seconds without scoring. The Sooners entered Tuesday night’s contest ranked second in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage, yet they missed seven of their last 10 shots down the stretch.
“We had a number of empty possessions leading up to that (Elijah Harkless) shot,” head coach Porter Moser said. “You just can’t have that many empty possessions, it starts with me and I’m going to get us better but we’ve got to make some plays.”
Butler outrebounded the Sooners 43-30 in the game, with 15 of those coming on offense.
“If you look at our analytics, we’ve been better at boxing out all year,” Moser said. “We didn’t tonight, we’ve got to get way more defensive rebounds… we just got pounded on the offensive glass.”
Senior forward Tanner Groves averaged 15.3 points per game entering Tuesday night but didn’t score in the second half and finished with only 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting.
Oklahoma will get a chance to bounce back offensively as it faces No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 12:30 p.m. at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa.
“I think we could’ve been way more aggressive and that would’ve helped us out,” Harkless said. “It’s something that we’re going to get better at, so we can’t wait to get back to practice to execute.”
