OU basketball: Elijah Harkless hopes to maximize final college season, help Porter Moser build Sooners' new culture

What matters most to Elijah Harkless is creating a sustained culture in Norman.
Harkless, one of two returning seniors for the Sooners, made the trip to Big 12 Media Day in Kansas City on Wednesday along with head coach Porter Moser and redshirt senior Duke transfer Jordan Goldwire to preview the 2021-2022 season.
The San Bernardino, California native was a big contributor for OU last season as he started 17 games and played an average 28.7 minutes-per-game, the third-highest on the team. He averaged 8.1 points-per game on 42.2 percent shooting with 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists-per-game.
With Austin Reaves gone to the NBA, De’Vion Harmon at Oregon and Brady Manek joining North Carolina, Oklahoma will need Harkless’ experience on and off the court while it leans on transfers and young players to replace its experienced big three.
You can add a new head coach in Moser to the list of new faces on campus as well. However, Harkless doesn’t see these changes as weaknesses. Instead he perceives an opportunity to build a culture that will last long after he departs the program.
“Just to build the culture,” Harkless said when asked what he hopes to make of his final college season. “Just to continue what Coach Moser preaches everyday and I think it’ll all take care of itself. That’s really the biggest thing for me.”
Harkless and Moser are cut from the same cloth. They both were overlooked by scouts as players out of high school and had to earn playing time in college. They’re both known for their intensity and that’s what makes Harkless hopeful about this season.
“I’ve been told that it mirrors it a lot,” Harkless said about his and Moser’s intensity. “He preaches it. It’s something I’ve been gifted with naturally, it’s good it’s something that my head coach preaches and coaches, so it makes it easier for me to play harder because I know that’s what he wants and protects me at the end of the day if I give my all.”
Moser is known for being an intelligent, defensive-minded coach, whose energy is contagious. He led Loyola-Chicago to a final four appearance in 2018 by zeroing-in on defense, toughness and energy. The Ramblers led the nation in scoring defense last season under Moser, only giving up an average opponents points-per-game of 56.1.
“He comes to practice every single day, has his energy going every single day, anxious to get better every single day,” Harkless said. “I think that’s contagious for everybody on the team. It just makes us want to practice even harder.”
After landing the job at OU, Moser immediately acquired some talent from the transfer portal in addition to Goldwire to make up for all of the departures.
The Sooners landed redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson who transferred to OU from Eastern Illinois, redshirt senior forward Tanner Groves and junior forward Jacob Groves, brothers from Eastern Washington and fifth-year senior forward Ethan Chargois from SMU.
Moser acquired an experienced group to go along with the young but talented underclassmen on the team. The player that has the most experience in big moments is Goldwire, and Harkless has been impressed with what he’s seen so far.
“Jordan Goldwire is amazing,” Harkless said. “He comes from a smart guy like (Krzyzewski). He helps all of the freshmen out, helps all of us out, we can learn from one another and he’s a great complement to what Coach Moser wants to do also.
“He played against a lot of players, great players. I think he just gives us that experience, just lets us know everything can be okay. He’s been on the top, now he’s got to build his way up cause we’re not preseason ranked like Duke is, it’s just a different perspective.”
Harkless knows this is his last go around with the Sooners, and he’s excited to see what this team can do with the new players and his close companion, fellow returning senior guard Umoja Gibson. However, he’s also aware of what Moser is trying to create.
“It’s a new culture with Coach Moser, he’s a younger coach,” Harkless said. “We’re the older guys, me and (Gibson) have seen different head coaches. With (Moser) coming in, we’ve been adapted, we’ve been really resilient to new coaches and I think that the core is really strong with that, building his culture.”
