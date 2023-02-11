OU basketball dominated by No. 9 Kansas 78-55 at home

Oklahoma (12-13, 2-10 Big 12) fell to No. 9 Kansas (20-5, 8-4) 78-55 in Norman on Saturday.
The loss marked OU's largest loss against the Jayhawks at home since 1963, when it fell 86-55.
Kansas ended the first half on a 16-2, which allowed the Jayhawks to take a 13-point lead into halftime. The Sooners led by one point with 5:43 left in the first half, but their offense committed six turnovers and made only one basket following that.
The Sooners opened the second half on an 8-0 run, shrinking Kansas’ lead to four points. From that point, Kansas outscored Oklahoma 36-19 to end the game with a blowout win.
The Jayhawks shot 55% from the field and 50% from 3-point range, compared to OU’s 35.7% shooting.
Kansas outscored OU 50-28 inside the paint. The Sooners committed 24 turnovers, leading to 27 Kansas points.
Oklahoma struggled to defend KU forward Jalen Wilson, who finished with 18 points and three 3-point makes. KU forward KJ Adams Jr. and guard Dajuan Harris Jr. also added 16 and 10 points, respectively.
Senior forward Jalen Hill led the Sooners with 14 points, while shooting 5 for 11 and 0 for 1 from 3-point range. Senior guard Grant Sherfield added 10 points and freshman guard Otega Oweh scored 11.
The Sooners are now on a seven-game losing streak to conference opponents, with its last Big 12 win coming against West Virginia on Jan. 14. It’s also the fifth time in six contests that OU has lost by more than 10 points, all at the hands of Big 12 opponents.
Next, OU faces No. 14 Kansas State (19-5, 7-4) at 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Norman.
Other notes
For the second game in a row, freshman guard Otega Oweh was in the starting lineup. Oweh now has two career starts under his belt, and he finished the contest with 11 points, two rebounds and two steals.
Junior guard Joe Bamisile was the first player off the bench for the second game in a row. He scored zero points in 17 minutes.
The Sooners are now on a four-game losing streak, their largest losing skid of the season.
Moser now has a combined 9-21 record against Big 12 opponents in his two seasons so far with OU.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.