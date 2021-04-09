You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: De'Vion Harmon expected to return for 3rd season, Sooners' coach Porter Moser tells SportsTalk1400

De'Vion Harmon

Sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon during the game against No. 9 Alabama on Jan. 30.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Barring being drafted, sophomore guard De'Vion Harmon is expected to return for his third season at Oklahoma, coach Porter Moser said on SportsTalk 1400 Friday.

Harmon, the Sooners' second-leading scorer this past season, declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on March 26. His decision came a day after former coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement. 

The 6-foot-2 guard shot over 47 percent last season, improving from just over 36 percent as a freshman. The former four-star would be a huge return for Moser, who was officially announced as OU's 15th head basketball coach in program history on April 3. 

Harmon was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention this season. He scored in the double-digits in 13 of his last 15 games, before missing the NCAA Tournament due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

