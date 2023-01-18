OU basketball defeats TCU 93-66 in Fort Worth

No. 15 Oklahoma (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) defeated TCU (6-11, 0-6) 93-66 on Wednesday in Fort Worth.
Senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Fellow senior Ana Llanusa scored 16 points and dished five assists. Senior Liz Scott recorded her second consecutive double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The third member of OU’s super-senior trio, Taylor Robertson, made two 3-pointers to give her 493 throughout her career, just four shy of the NCAA all-time record of 497 held by former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell.
The Sooners jumped out to an early 9-0 lead after Williams grabbed a defensive rebound and traveled the length of the court before dishing it to Scott, who converted a layup while being fouled, leading to a TCU timeout. OU’s quick tempo continued to cause troubles when Llanusa and Robertson converted back-to-back transition 3-pointers to extend the early lead to 18-3.
After its first two shots of the game resulted in a pair of misses, OU didn’t miss a shot until the 4:49 mark of the first quarter. Williams and junior Aubrey Joens avenged the miss by knocking down back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead to 25-6. Williams and Joens were two of six Sooners to make a 3-pointer in the first.
Freshman Beatrice Culliton then checked into the game and was fed in the paint on three consecutive possessions, making two layups. Culliton finished with 10 points, her second double-digit scoring output as a Sooner, and three steals.
OU made its presence felt in the paint by pulling down seven offensive rebounds in the second quarter, compared to the 10 TCU grabbed through the entirety of the contest. The Sooners converted these to seven second-chance points in the quarter and took a 59-32 lead into halftime.
The Sooners calmed down in the second half and went just 2 for 7 from three-point range compared to 9 for 14 in the first half. OU also committed 16 second half turnovers to TCU’s seven. The Horned Frogs capped the third quarter on a 13-4 run in which OU failed to make a field goal during the final five minutes of the quarter.
The Sooners began the fourth with their starting five on the court, leading to an 11-4 run to push the lead back up to 28. OU was able to run out the last five minutes and secure its fourth straight win.
Next, the Sooners face Oklahoma State in the first of two Bedlam matchups at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 in Norman.
