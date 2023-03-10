 Skip to main content
OU basketball defeats TCU 77-76, advances to semifinals of Big 12 Tournament

Skylar Vann

Junior forward Skylar Vann during the game against Kansas State on Mar. 1

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

No. 14 Oklahoma (25-5, 14-4 Big 12) defeated TCU (8-23, 1-17) 77-76 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament Friday in Kansas City.

The Sooners trailed by one with 4.8 seconds remaining when senior Taylor Robertson dished an in-bounds pass to junior Skylar Vann, which she converted for a layup to put OU ahead in the closing seconds.

OU received a boost from its bench, which accounted for 45 of its 77 points. Vann led the Sooners with 21 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, and grabbed five rebounds off the bench. Junior Aubrey Joens tallied 15 points and six rebounds off the bench.

TCU jumped out to an 11-3 lead, which it kept until the 2:05 mark of the second quarter. OU closed the half on an 11-1 run to take a 39-34 lead. Robertson and Joens led the first half comeback with 22 combined points on 7 of 7 shooting. Robertson tallied 17 points and shot 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the contest.

The Sooners, which rank third nationally in assists per game, dished 26 in Friday’s contest. Seven different OU players had at least three assists.

The Horned Frogs closed out strong, making eight of their last nine attempts. OU led the entire second half until TCU converted a layup in the closing seconds to claim a 76-75 advantage before Vann’s heroics.

Next, OU will face either Baylor or Iowa State in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City.

This story was edited by Colton Sulley.

