OU basketball defeats TCU 77-76, advances to semifinals of Big 12 Tournament

No. 14 Oklahoma (25-5, 14-4 Big 12) defeated TCU (8-23, 1-17) 77-76 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament Friday in Kansas City.
The Sooners trailed by one with 4.8 seconds remaining when senior Taylor Robertson dished an in-bounds pass to junior Skylar Vann, which she converted for a layup to put OU ahead in the closing seconds.
Bucket getter! Sooners lead! One. More. Stop.@skyvannatic x #Sooners pic.twitter.com/O9DRN9aiRL— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 11, 2023
OU received a boost from its bench, which accounted for 45 of its 77 points. Vann led the Sooners with 21 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter, and grabbed five rebounds off the bench. Junior Aubrey Joens tallied 15 points and six rebounds off the bench.
TCU jumped out to an 11-3 lead, which it kept until the 2:05 mark of the second quarter. OU closed the half on an 11-1 run to take a 39-34 lead. Robertson and Joens led the first half comeback with 22 combined points on 7 of 7 shooting. Robertson tallied 17 points and shot 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the contest.
TAYLOR FROM DEEEEEEEP! pic.twitter.com/pBdZEal4ov— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 11, 2023
The Sooners, which rank third nationally in assists per game, dished 26 in Friday’s contest. Seven different OU players had at least three assists.
The Horned Frogs closed out strong, making eight of their last nine attempts. OU led the entire second half until TCU converted a layup in the closing seconds to claim a 76-75 advantage before Vann’s heroics.
Next, OU will face either Baylor or Iowa State in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.