OU basketball defeats No. 2 Alabama 93-69, earning largest win of season

Oklahoma (12-9, 2-6 Big 12) earned its biggest win of the season, defeating No. 2 Alabama (18-3, 8-0 SEC) 93-69 in Norman on Saturday.
The win snaps the Sooners’ three-game losing streak, and also ends Alabama’s nine-game win streak. OU’s 93 points are its most scored this season.
OU scored 50 points in the first half, becoming the second team this season to score at least 50 points in a half against the Crimson Tide, joining Gonzaga, which was Alabama's last loss on Dec. 17.
The Sooners shot 67.6% overall and 69.2% from 3-point range, leading the contest for all but 29 seconds. OU forced Alabama to shoot 37.9% and make only six of its 22 3-point tries.
Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with a season-high 30 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Junior forward Jalen Hill added a career-high 26 points, and senior forward Tanner Groves had 14 with 12 rebounds and three blocks.
OU also finished the first half making 13 of its last 14 shots, shooting 67.9% overall by halftime. It continued its offensive explosion by shooting 15 of 31 in the second half.
Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller, a projected lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, was limited to 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Next, OU faces Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Norman.
Other notes
Oklahoma City Thunder second year forward Josh Giddey was in attendance for the Sooners contest. Thunder general manager Sam Presti attended Oklahoma’s last home contest.
Tanner Groves three blocks is the second game in a row he’s had three or more blocks in a game.
The Sooners are now 3-1 against opponents from the SEC this season, with its only loss coming against Arkansas on Dec. 10.
Sherfield scored for the first time after halftime in his past three games.
The Sooners earned its third quadrant one win to improve to 3-7 against such opponents this season. It’s also the first time OU has beaten a ranked opponent all year.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
