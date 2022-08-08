 Skip to main content
OU basketball: Date announced for Sooners vs Arkansas Razorbacks at Tulsa's BOK Center

Porter Moser

Head coach Porter Moser during the game against No. 9 Texas Tech on Feb. 9

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma men’s basketball will face Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic on Dec. 10 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, it was announced Monday.

In 2021, the Sooners defeated the Razorbacks 88-66 in the first of their two-game neutral site series. This year will mark the programs’ 30th matchup all-time.

OU finished the 2021-22 season with a 19-16 record and a loss to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. The Sooners are 2-0 on their overseas tour in Spain and France, with a final matchup against the Paris All-Stars on Aug. 9.

Tickets for Sooners’ matchup against the Razorbacks will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 19.

