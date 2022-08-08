OU basketball: Date announced for Sooners vs Arkansas Razorbacks at Tulsa's BOK Center

Oklahoma men’s basketball will face Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic on Dec. 10 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, it was announced Monday.
See you in Tulsa 🙌The 𝐶𝑟𝑖𝑚𝑠𝑜𝑛 & 𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑑𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝐶𝑙𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑐 is Dec. 10 at the @BOKCenter! pic.twitter.com/7xERTPA2e5— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) August 8, 2022
In 2021, the Sooners defeated the Razorbacks 88-66 in the first of their two-game neutral site series. This year will mark the programs’ 30th matchup all-time.
OU finished the 2021-22 season with a 19-16 record and a loss to St. Bonaventure in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament. The Sooners are 2-0 on their overseas tour in Spain and France, with a final matchup against the Paris All-Stars on Aug. 9.
Tickets for Sooners’ matchup against the Razorbacks will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 19.
