OU basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk's daughter, Jordi, steals show in Sooners' loss to UCLA

Jennie Baranczyk

OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the Sooners' game in the second round of the NCAA Tournament against Notre Dame on March 21.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Amid the Sooners’ comeback efforts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, many eyes turned to the first row of fans in Pauley Pavilion, directly behind OU’s bench.

It’s where Jennie Baranczyk’s 8-year-old daughter and OU superfan, Jordi, was shown multiple times during the ESPN broadcast for her sideline antics, along with being mic’d up for much of the game.

Jordi’s first appearance came in the first half, where she, presumptively along with many Sooner fans, expressed her dissatisfaction with officiating. The game saw 55 fouls, with UCLA scoring 21 of its 29 fourth-quarter points from free throws.

“Call a foul, c’mon,” Jordi said. “You call all of them down here but not down there. It’s not fair.”

Jordi made another appearance during the Sooners’ 14-0 comeback run in the third quarter and let out an emphatic “let’s go” after senior Ana Llanusa’s mid-range jumper gave OU its first lead since early in the first quarter. Jordi’s enthusiasm surfaced around social media in the ensuing minutes and stole the spotlight in OU’s 82-73 loss to the Bruins.

While Jordi’s cheering efforts couldn’t ignite an OU comeback victory, the Sooners may have found an eventual predecessor for Baranczyk, sharing the same last name as OU’s current coach.

This story was edited by Austin Curtright.

