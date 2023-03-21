OU basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk's daughter, Jordi, steals show in Sooners' loss to UCLA

Amid the Sooners’ comeback efforts in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, many eyes turned to the first row of fans in Pauley Pavilion, directly behind OU’s bench.
It’s where Jennie Baranczyk’s 8-year-old daughter and OU superfan, Jordi, was shown multiple times during the ESPN broadcast for her sideline antics, along with being mic’d up for much of the game.
Coach in the making @OU_WBBall#MarchMadness x 🎥 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/dKWbQxYDgL— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 21, 2023
Jordi’s first appearance came in the first half, where she, presumptively along with many Sooner fans, expressed her dissatisfaction with officiating. The game saw 55 fouls, with UCLA scoring 21 of its 29 fourth-quarter points from free throws.
“Call a foul, c’mon,” Jordi said. “You call all of them down here but not down there. It’s not fair.”
Jordi made another appearance during the Sooners’ 14-0 comeback run in the third quarter and let out an emphatic “let’s go” after senior Ana Llanusa’s mid-range jumper gave OU its first lead since early in the first quarter. Jordi’s enthusiasm surfaced around social media in the ensuing minutes and stole the spotlight in OU’s 82-73 loss to the Bruins.
Like mother, like daughter 😂❤️@OU_WBBall | @SCNext pic.twitter.com/rGQuChNDjJ— ESPN (@espn) March 21, 2023
This energy from Coach Baranczyk’s daughter 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/qWPtUkzNIi— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2023
While Jordi’s cheering efforts couldn’t ignite an OU comeback victory, the Sooners may have found an eventual predecessor for Baranczyk, sharing the same last name as OU’s current coach.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.