OU basketball: C.J. Noland's corner 3-pointer sparks 18-2 run fueling Sooners' rout of Indiana State

With 14 minutes and 22 seconds remaining in the second half of Oklahoma’s game against Indiana State, freshman C.J. Noland buried a corner 3 on a pass from senior Umoja Gibson.
Ethan Chargois and CJ Noland sparking the Sooners off the bench. pic.twitter.com/jwV9ronUSH— OUHoops (@ouhoops) November 19, 2021
It was Noland’s only bucket of the game, but it jumpstarted Oklahoma’s 18-2 second half run that propelled the Sooners (4-0) over Indiana State (3-2) 87-63 in the second round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday. Additionally, Noland’s defense — three steals — came at a pivotal moment for OU.
Despite only getting 12 minutes, just behind freshman Bijan Cortes and junior Jacob Groves off the bench, Oklahoma was plus-25 with Noland on the floor, which only trailed senior Jordan Goldwire’s plus-28 for the night. The guard from Waxahachie, Texas, delivered when OU needed him most. With his help, the Sooners, who boast six transfers and three freshmen continue rounding into form under their new coach.
“Every day (Noland’s) getting better,” OU coach Porter Moser said after the game. “He’s been scoring a little bit off the bench as a freshman… I was really impressed with his energy.”
Before the second half run, though, Oklahoma wasn’t able to push its lead to more than double digits for any significant stretch. Even though Indiana State kept the game close, OU kept its composure as it ran away with the game.
“We had a run and they had a run and it didn't affect us, sometimes when you have immature teams that can affect you.” Moser said. ”I did like how we came right back. How you answer runs are good possessions and defensive stops. You don't answer a run by just getting a heat-check 3, trying to get it all back at once. I thought we had some good possessions and we got some stops after (their) run.”
Oklahoma finished shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3, while assisting on 20 of its 33 baskets. Defensively, the Sooners held Indiana State to just 22.2 percent from 3, had 10 steals and forced 16 turnovers.
Everyone on OU’s roster from Goldwire to 7-foot-1 redshirt sophomore center Rick Issanza closed out on the Sycamores and made it difficult for them to connect on long range shots, resulting in its worst 3-point shooting game of the season.
The only other team to hold Indiana State to under 30 percent from 3 was No. 6 Purdue, which played similarly to Oklahoma in its win one week ago. The Boilermakers allowed 10 offensive rebounds to OU’s five and 14 assists to OU’s 10, but Purdue turned the ball over four fewer times than the Sooners.
While Noland helped spark OU’s takeover of the game, it was Tanner Groves that played the starring role. The senior finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal as he dominated the Sycamores in the post. Indiana State double teamed him nearly every time he touched the ball, but he finished on 10-for-15 shooting and hit three 3s.
“He is passionate. He loves to play and he cares, every practice he brings it,” Moser told ESPN after the game. “He can stretch you with the 3, he makes you think because he can pick and pop as well as roll and score in the post. He just gets his confidence more and more as the year goes on.”
Beyond Groves’ star performance and Noland’s spark, Oklahoma had its most consistent and balanced performance of the season. 12 of the 14 Sooners that played scored, and seniors Jordan Goldwire, Umoja Gibson, and junior Jacob Moser all hit double digits. Goldwire, especially, is beginning to step into the role of the steady hand that some predicted he would be for this Oklahoma team.
“I love that he's a facilitator. He's not forcing it,” Moser said. “He's letting his offense come to him when he has it. He's getting the pace going. I’m excited because I think he’s going to get better and better as the year goes on.”
With the win, the Sooners move on to the title game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational against Utah State at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.