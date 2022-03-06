OU basketball: C.J. Noland makes Big 12 All-Freshman Team, 4 Sooners named conference honorable mentions

Guard C.J. Noland was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team on Sunday, the conference announced.
Additionally, the Sooners four leading scorers, senior guards Jordan Goldwire, Elijah Harkless, Umoja Gibson and senior forward Tanner Groves were named conference honorable mentions.
🚨🏀 Announcing the 2022 #Big12MBB All-Big 12 Awards and Teams📰 https://t.co/Sym7lbp2SR pic.twitter.com/P7I9Eg1y99— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 7, 2022
Noland averaged 4.1 points per game and averaged 12.6 minutes a contest this season. The Waxahachie, Texas, native shot 41.2 percent from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free-throw line throughout the regular season.
Noland made the team alongside Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan, guard Kendall Brown, Kansas forward K.J. Adams and Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter.
Groves, Gibson, Goldwire and Harkless — four of OU’s core starters — averaged 12.4, 12.3, 10.4 and 10.0 points per game, respectively, this season, this season.
Oklahoma opens the Big 12 tournament against No. 2-seeded Baylor at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 in Kansas City.
