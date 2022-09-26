OU basketball: Big 12 announces 2022-23 women's schedule; Sooners to host 9 conference games

The Big 12 announced its 2022-23 conference schedule on Monday and Oklahoma will host nine conference games at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman this season.
The path is 𝐬𝐞𝐭‼️Our Big 12 Conference schedule is here ⤵️📅 » https://t.co/CskyIBS7Og📰 » https://t.co/j6sxAsjzSw🎟️ » https://t.co/WzqSeBft8B#Sooners x #Big12WBB pic.twitter.com/7tBc52vLyo— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) September 26, 2022
The Sooner’s conference slate tips off with a trip to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Dec. 31. OU will then return to Norman to face the defending Big 12 champion Baylor on Jan. 3 and Iowa State on Jan. 8.
The Sooners hit the road to face Texas Tech on Jan. 11 before returning home for a matchup against Kansas on Jan. 14. OU will travel once again to face TCU on Jan. 18, then return home on Jan. 21 for the first game of the Bedlam series against Oklahoma State.
The Sooners then face a two-game road trip with Jan. 25 and Jan. 28 matchups against Texas and Iowa State, respectively. OU returns to the Lloyd Noble Center for a Jan. 31 meeting with TCU to cap its January slate of games.
The Sooners stay home to face West Virginia on Feb. 4, then hit the road once more to take on Baylor and Kansas State on Feb. 7 and Feb. 12, respectively. OU returns to Norman for a tipoff against Texas Tech on Feb. 15 then travels to Lawrence for a showdown with Kansas on Feb. 19.
OU returns home for its final stretch of home games against Texas on Feb. 25 and Kansas State on March 1, before capping the regular season against Oklahoma State on March 4 in Stillwater.
OU will kick off its 2022-23 season with a nonconference matchup against Emporia State on Nov. 3 in Norman.
