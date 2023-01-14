OU basketball avoids late collapse, hangs on to beat West Virginia 77-76 in Norman

After losing three of Oklahoma’s first four conference games by a combined total of eight points, Porter Moser pulled out a much-needed close win against West Virginia.
The Sooners (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) defeated the Mountaineers (10-7, 0-5) 77-76 on Saturday in Norman. OU led 47-39 with 14:54 remaining in the game, but shot 0-for-5 in the final 6:14 of the contest.
The Sooners’ 18-of-23 free throw makes in the second half, including seven in the final 31 seconds helped aid OU’s win.
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson and Joe Toussaint also missed a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws, respectively, allowing OU to clinch a victory in the final 1:04 of the game.
All five of the Sooners’ conference matchups have come down to the wire, including an overtime victory over Texas Tech. In its last three contests, Oklahoma led the Red Raiders by 13, the Jayhawks by 10 and most recently West Virginia by nine , but allowed late comebacks in each contest.
Moser, however, thinks every game will remain competitive and he wants his team to remain confident and composed on defense down the stretch.
“I was just talking to the West Virginia assistant, we could be 5-0 and they could be 5-0,” Moser said. “It's gonna come down to such little things, and I thought they did a great job of making some adjustments to really isolate some mismatches. They did some really good stuff in the second half, but I thought that the two stops we got in under a minute was the difference.”
OU’s offensive drought allowed the Mountaineers to shrink the Sooners’ lead to a 66-63 margin with 4:59 left in the game. Stevenson then cut OU’s lead to one point after nailing a layup with 4:34 left to go.
Oklahoma and West Virginia traded buckets from that point on, but the Mountaineers tied the game 70-70 with 1:38 left in the game following a free throw from forward Tre Mitchell. Despite allowing a late comeback, OU’s coach is confident in his team, as long as they continue to get stops on defense.
OU led West Virginia the entire game, and didn’t succumb to late-game pressure.
“We got back to back stops at the last minute, and it's going to come to that,” Moser said. “I thought we played better getting stops down the stretch. But sometimes it's not one thing. Sometimes you just gotta find a way. There's just a million things that are gonna win or lose your game like that in the last few minutes.”
Oklahoma offensive efficiency
The Sooners caught fire offensively against the Mountaineers.
Oklahoma finished the game shooting 55.6% and shot 9 for 20 from 3-point range.
Sherfield, after struggling in his first two conference games, notched two more 3-pointers in the second half. His most pivotal of the game came with 8:56 left. extending a 58-51 lead for the Sooners.
The senior guard finished with a team-high 22 points on 5 for 15 shooting, while garnering five rebounds and four assists. Freshman guard Milos Uzan aided his performance with 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 5-for-7 shooting.
The backcourt duo is gelling at the right time for the Sooners.
“Grant is a really good point guard,” Uzan said. “I'm just really trying to learn from him. He gives me a lot of confidence, so I'm just trying to really grow from him and I really want to get better.”
A few 3-pointers were key for the Sooners, as senior forward Tanner Groves — going scoreless in the first half — nailed two consecutive 3-point jumpers during the second half and Sherfield notched a pair, as well.
Oklahoma went 0-for-3 from 3-point range during the final five minutes, however, which aided WVU’s comeback attempt. Oklahoma finished the game 9-for-20 overall beyond the arc.
Junior forward Jalen Hill made four consecutive free throws in the final minute of the contest, which were his only makes in the game. He finished with 14 points and six rebounds shooting 5-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line.
He felt like Oklahoma’s offense was well prepared for the Mountaineers’ physicality
“I think our coaches were prepared well,” Hill said, "We've been told how physical it was gonna be, and what we have to do to win, so they gave us a great scout and we just came in and competed and did our job.”
Moser earns technical
Porter Moser received his first technical foul as Oklahoma’s head coach after arguing a charging call on Tanner Groves in the first half.
It's the second technical OU has drawn in two games, with Sherfield having his own after pushing off his defender against Kansas on Tuesday.
Moser’s frustration likely stemmed from past fouls, as Oklahoma had a -47 free throw differential heading into today’s contest, which was the largest deficit in the Big 12.
“I don't love getting technicals,” Moser said. “It's not who I am, and it just happened. Like my assistant told me we had to move on, and that's what we had to do. I mean, I know coach Huggins doesn’t like getting technicals, but it just happens.”
OU committed 22 fouls and allowed the Jayhawks to shoot 39 free throws. Oklahoma finished with 16 fouls against the Mountaineers.
Frustrations regarding foul calls also mounted for West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, who was also given a technical foul with 13:55 left in the game.
Huggins was then called for his second technical with 8:36 remaining in the game.
Next, Oklahoma faces Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-3) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Stillwater.
