OU basketball: Austin Reaves to sign new 2-year deal with Los Angeles Lakers, per report

Former Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two-way guard Austin Reaves to a new two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reaves converted to a standard NBA contract, becomes Lakers‘ 14th roster spot.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2021
Reaves, a rookie undrafted free agent, has impressed the Lakers staff this offseason. His updated contract, which was a two-way contract before, includes one year guaranteed, with the second year being a team option.
Reaves’ play in the NBA Summer League greatly contributed to the contract he received. In his five games, Reaves averaged 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. His play led the Lakers Summer League squad to a 3-2 record.
The Newark, Arkansas native saw great success in his senior season at Oklahoma. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in his 2020-21 campaign. His productive final year in college led his team to an NCAA Tournament appearance, where the Sooners defeated Missouri in the first round, but fell to Gonzaga in the next.
