You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Austin Reaves to sign new 2-year deal with Los Angeles Lakers, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Sunday.

Reaves, a rookie undrafted free agent, has impressed the Lakers staff this offseason. His updated contract, which was a two-way contract before, includes one year guaranteed, with the second year being a team option.

Reaves’ play in the NBA Summer League greatly contributed to the contract he received. In his five games, Reaves averaged 11.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. His play led the Lakers Summer League squad to a 3-2 record.

The Newark, Arkansas native saw great success in his senior season at Oklahoma. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in his 2020-21 campaign. His productive final year in college led his team to an NCAA Tournament appearance, where the Sooners defeated Missouri in the first round, but fell to Gonzaga in the next. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments