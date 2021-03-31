You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU basketball: Austin Reaves to enter 2021 NBA Draft, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Austin Reaves

Senior guard Austin Reaves during the season finale against No. 15 Texas on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior guard Austin Reaves will forgo his extra year of eligibility provided by COVID-19 and enter the 2021 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Reaves, an All-Big 12 First Team selection this season, averaged over 18 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. Reaves is the 40th ranked NBA Draft prospect according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-5 guard ended his career with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting against No. 1 seeded Gonzaga on March 22. Reaves skyrocketed into draft consideration after his performance against the national championship favorite.

"My family and I believe this is best decision for my future and I'm super excited for the next part of my journey," Reaves said in the ESPN report. 

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Load comments