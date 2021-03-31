OU basketball: Austin Reaves to enter 2021 NBA Draft, per report

Senior guard Austin Reaves will forgo his extra year of eligibility provided by COVID-19 and enter the 2021 NBA Draft, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves - - the No. 40 prospect in the ESPN 100 - - will declare for the 2021 NBA draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility, he told ESPN. https://t.co/S6rb80efrH— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 31, 2021
Reaves, an All-Big 12 First Team selection this season, averaged over 18 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. Reaves is the 40th ranked NBA Draft prospect according to ESPN.
The 6-foot-5 guard ended his career with 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting against No. 1 seeded Gonzaga on March 22. Reaves skyrocketed into draft consideration after his performance against the national championship favorite.
"My family and I believe this is best decision for my future and I'm super excited for the next part of my journey," Reaves said in the ESPN report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.