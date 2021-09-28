OU basketball: Austin Reaves mentioned 'Hillbilly Kobe' nickname given during time with Sooners at Lakers media day

From Newark, Arkansas to Los Angeles, former Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves is bringing his hillbilly roots to Hollywood.
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves' nickname is "Hillbilly Kobe" 😂(via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/WQk2dLvAms— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2021
Reaves, who was a first team All-Big 12 guard with the Sooners last season, mentioned his nickname “Hillbilly Kobe” at Los Angeles Lakers media day on Tuesday. The label originates from his time at Oklahoma in 2018 when former graduate assistant Anthony Rini came up with the idea.
“He came up to me one day and was like, ‘I figured it out.” Reaves said during media day. “And I was like, ‘What are you even talking about?’ And he was like ‘HBK.’ And I was like, ‘What?’ He was like, ‘Hillbilly Kobe.”
The Lakers announced yesterday they signed Reaves to a standard NBA contract after originally signing him to a two-way deal between the main roster and G-League.
Reaves impressed the team during NBA Summer League after going undrafted, averaging 6.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, two assists and one steal per game. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in two seasons at OU.
Los Angeles opens its season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19.
