Jennie Baranczyk

OU women's basketball head coach Jennie Baranczyk during the game against Kansas State on Mar. 1

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

OU basketball released its 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Monday.

The Sooners play 11 total non-conference games this season. The most anticipated include neutral-site matchups against North Carolina and future SEC foes Tennessee and Mississippi.

OU will begin play on Oct. 31 with an exhibition game against West Texas A&M in Norman before playing the season opener against Wichita State on Nov. 6. Other home matchups include Oral Roberts, Alabama State, Grambling State, UNLV and Southern. The Sooners also face Princeton in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving.

OU's conference schedule has yet to be revealed.

