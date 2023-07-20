 Skip to main content
OU basketball announces Big 12 home and away designations

Jennie Baranczyk and Porter Moser

OU women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk and OU men's basketball coach Porter Moser during the celebration welcoming new OU football head coach Brent Venables inside Everest Training Center on Dec. 6.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma's Big 12 home and away opponents for the 2023-24 season were announced on Thursday.

The Sooners' men's team will play Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas both at home and away. OU will travel to face UCF, Baylor, Kansas State and TCU and host Houston, BYU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

The OU women's team has matchups against Kansas, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma State both at home and on the road. The Sooners travel to face BYU, Houston, Iowa State and West Virginia and host Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and UCF.

