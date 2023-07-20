OU basketball announces Big 12 home and away designations

Oklahoma's Big 12 home and away opponents for the 2023-24 season were announced on Thursday.
𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐧 🙌Our 2023-24 Big 12 home and away designations have been announced!🎟 https://t.co/mmMXHSxCtc📰 https://t.co/EovVnfAJma pic.twitter.com/8SfUj5PX9N— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) July 20, 2023
It’s about that time ☝️ Our 2023-24 @Big12Conference home & away designations are here! #Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/3UwlgBL267— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) July 20, 2023
The Sooners' men's team will play Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and Texas both at home and away. OU will travel to face UCF, Baylor, Kansas State and TCU and host Houston, BYU, Texas Tech and West Virginia.
The OU women's team has matchups against Kansas, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas and Oklahoma State both at home and on the road. The Sooners travel to face BYU, Houston, Iowa State and West Virginia and host Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and UCF.