OU basketball announces 2023-24 nonconference schedule

Porter Moser

OU men's headcoach Porter Moser during the game against OSU on Feb. 1

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma announced its nonconference schedule on Tuesday, completing its 2023-24 schedule.  

The Sooners will play 13 nonconference games and nine in Norman, including their first regular season game at McCasland Field House since 2012 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 30. OU opens its season on Nov. 6 against Central Michigan. 

The Sooners will play four neutral site games in non-conference play. OU will play two of Seton Hall, Iowa or USC in the Rady’s Children Invitational from Nov. 23-24 in San Diego. OU also faces Arkansas in the Crimson and Cardinal Classic in Tulsa on Dec. 9 and North Carolina at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte on Dec. 20. 

The Sooners will face Providence in the Big 12-Big East Battle on Dec. 5 in Norman. OU will look for its first win in the Battle, having lost the previous four matchups. 

The Sooners close out non-conference play against Monmouth in Norman on Dec. 31. The rest of OU’s non-conference slate is filled by Mississippi Valley State, Texas State, UTRGV, Green Bay and Central Arkansas.

OU finished 15-17 (5-13 Big 12) last season, falling in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament to Oklahoma State.

