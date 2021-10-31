You are the owner of this article.
OU basketball: Ana Llanusa, Sooners down Rogers State 93-23 in exhibition matchup

Ana Llanusa

Guard Ana Llanusa during the game against Texas Tech on March 7, 2020.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

In Jennie Baranczyk’s first exhibition game as head coach, Oklahoma defeated Rogers State 93-23 in its home opener on Sunday. 

OU was led by senior Ana Llanusa, as she controlled the game on both ends. Llanusa finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Fellow senior Madi Williams added 16 points of her own, while also grabbing five rebounds. Sophomore Skylar Vann also got in on the scoring action, adding 12 points.

Rogers State was led by junior guard Vanessa Gajdosova with eight points and redshirt junior guard Katrina Christian who added seven.

Defense told the story for the Sooners, as they held Rogers State to 13 percent shooting overall. The defense eventually led to offense, too, as OU’s main offensive attack came in transition.

Defensively, Oklahoma was in passing lanes from start to finish. They ended the game with 14 steals. The Sooners were firing on all cylinders offensively, shooting 57 percent from the field. Oklahoma also shot 6-of-15 from the 3-point line.

Oklahoma dominated the glass Sunday afternoon, finishing the exhibition outrebounding Rogers State 60-30.

Offensively, the Sooners displayed the “positionless” offense that Baranczyk has been preaching. The ball was being shared all over the floor and the guards were creating for their teammates.

This was evident with true freshman guard Kelbie Washington, who in her first game as a Sooner got the start and delivered. Washington had six assists in the first half alone. She finished with four points and seven assists.

The Sooners return to action on the road as they open up their official season at South Dakota at 7:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 2, in Vermillion.

