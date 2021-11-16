OU basketball: Ana Llanusa scores 16 points, leads Sooners to 78-53 win over Central Arkansas

Oklahoma (3-0) defeated Central Arkansas (1-2) 78-54 in Norman on Tuesday to earn its second consecutive home win.
Offense was hard to come by in the first half for the Sooners, forcing the team to rely on its defense. This trend continued the rest of the game, as OU held the Sugar Bears to just 40 percent from the field and forced 28 turnovers.
After surrendering 89 points in Friday’s win against Arkansas State, it was clear the Sooners were on a mission to defend better tonight. Defense eventually led to offense, as OU scored 26 points off of turnovers.
The Sooners struggled to score, as they finished the game shooting 42 percent from the floor and only shot 6-of-26 from 3 in the game. Jennie Baranczyk’s squad was able to find other ways to put points on the board, however. OU shot 19-of-30 from the free throw line.
Senior guard Ana Llanusa continued her hot start to the season by pouring in 16 points tonight. Llanusa has led the Sooners in scoring every game this season. She is now averaging 17.6 points per game on the year.
Oklahoma also got solid production from senior guard Madi Williams and sophomore guard/forward Skylar Vann. Williams did it all for the Sooners, totaling 15 points, four rebounds and three assists. Vann had her best game of the season, contributing 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.
While Llanusa set the tone offensively for the Sooners, she also led the way defensively. The redshirt senior finished with five steals and many of her deflections led to points.
The Sugar Bears couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end, shooting just 40 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3. Leading UCA was forward Lucy Ibeh, who scored 15 points to go along with eight rebounds.
Central Arkansas kept it close in the first quarter, but the Sugar Bears could never take the lead. Oklahoma got out in front early and never looked back as it led for 37:51 of the game. OU used a big second quarter to set the tone for the rest of the game, outscoring Central Arkansas 22-8.
Next, Oklahoma faces No. 9 Oregon (2-0) in what will be its biggest test of the season. The Sooners take on the Ducks in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.
