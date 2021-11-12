OU basketball: Ana Llanusa, Madi Williams combine for 36 points in Sooners' 101-89 win over Arkansas State

Oklahoma (2-0) cracked the triple-digit mark on Friday, defeating Arkansas State (1-1) 101-89 in Norman.
The Sooners only missed three shots in the first quarter, shooting 79 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3. Both OU and ASU scored 22 points in the second quarter. The Sooners entered halftime with a 49-40 lead.
Freshman center Emma Svoboda came off the bench to record five rebounds in the second quarter. She finished with a team-high eight rebounds alongside 12 points. OU scored 22 fast break points in the first half, making up 45 percent of OU’s total points in the half.
Ana already in double figures in her return to the LNC!@ana_llanusa | #ONE📺 @BallySportsSW pic.twitter.com/8E8qGkSD0B— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 12, 2021
𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘯'𝘵 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵.@T_Rob30 | #ONE📺 @BallySportsSW pic.twitter.com/HqaVRnRRRX— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 12, 2021
The third quarter was by far OU’s worst shooting quarter, with the Sooners shooting just 41 percent from the field. Head coach Jennie Baranczyk’s offense slowed down at the beginning with just eight points in the quarter’s first five minutes. However, OU rebounded, scoring 15 in the final five minutes of the third.
𝓟𝓸𝓮𝓽𝓻𝔂 in motion. @madi_wms ➡️ Svoboda for a bucket!📺 | @BallySportsSWOU 55, ASU 46 | 6:26 3Q pic.twitter.com/bbPzXEpedR— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) November 12, 2021
The Sooners continued to pull away in the 4th, shooting 53 percent from the field. Bench players scored 19 of OU’s 29 points in the quarter, with sophomores Skylar Vann and Nevaeh Tot leading the bench with six points.
In total, five Sooners finished the game with double figures, including three starters. Redshirt senior guard Ana Llanusa and senior forward Madi Williams led the way with 18 points, while senior guard Taylor Robertson scored 17 points. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington led the Sooners with five assists. Oklahoma shot 55 percent from the field and 32 from 3, finishing with 42 rebounds and 18 assists.
The Sooners will stay in Norman for their next game on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. against Central Arkansas (0-1). The game will be televised on Bally Sports Oklahoma.
