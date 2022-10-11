OU basketball: Ana Llanusa excited for 6th season with Sooners after overcoming injury

Oklahoma senior guard Ana Llanusa is set to begin her sixth college season in November after battling several injuries throughout her career.
During OU’s media day last Thursday previewing the 2022-23 season, Llanusa opened up about her rehab process and what she expects from her final season with the Sooners.
“I’ve said it plenty of times, this is probably the worst injury I’ve had to deal with,” Llanusa said. “But I’m coming along just fine.”
Llanusa suffered a torn ACL during a Dec. 10 game against BYU last season. At the time of her injury, she was the Sooners leading scorer for the season, averaging 17.3 points per game.
After the injury she was forced to watch from the bench as OU fell to Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. After she was finally cleared, she was hesitant to go hard in practice and workouts.
“I was super nervous,” Llanusa said. “You could tell when I was playing I was just super cautious with my knee. I’ve heard so many stories of people tearing their ACL and coming back and tearing their other ACL because they were using their other knee too much. I had to get out of that mindset.”
Llanusa’s torn ACL was the second season ending injury of her career after she sat out the 2020-21 season due to back surgery. However, her coaches and teammates expect her to be even better in her latest comeback.
“I know we’re not chasing her to be where she was (when she got hurt),” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We want her to be better and she wants to be better and I think she’s worked her tail off.
“She stepped out on one of our first days and took a charge in practice. We were all like why would we do that? But OK! She’s a competitor and she loves the team. She loves playing.”
After Oklahoma was picked third in the Big 12 preseason rankings, Llanusa was excited for the season that lies ahead.
Llanusa wants to forget about her injury history for her final season and play with a chip on her shoulder.
With just a month until the 2022-23 season kicks off for Oklahoma, she’s looking forward to taking the court with her teammates and helping the Sooners accomplish their goals for the season.
“It was tough not getting to be out there,” Llanusa said. “But it also gives me so much to look forward to now that I can play again.
“Just seeing all of the things that they were able to accomplish without me. Now that I can come back and hopefully help them accomplish even more, it only brings more light to the journey that’s ahead of all of us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you for the important update on a valuable player. Excited to begin the new season. Congratulations!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.