OU basketball: 5 things to know ahead of Sooners' road match against No. 8 Kansas

After upsetting No. 9 Texas Tech 70-55 on Wednesday, Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) travels to take on No. 8 Kansas (19-4, 8-2) at 12 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence on CBS.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with a season-high 30 points and eight 3-pointers on 9-for-14 shooting against the Red Raiders on Feb. 9. Senior guard Elijah Harkless added 13 points.
The Jayhawks defeated then-No. 8 Baylor by 24 points on Feb. 5 before losing to No. 20 Texas on Feb. 7. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji leads Kansas and the Big 12 by averaging 20.3 points per game.
Here are five things to know ahead of the road matchup:
Point guard by committee
Freshman guard Bijan Cortes will remain out for the second straight game against Kansas, head coach Porter Moser said Friday. Cortes previously the Sooners win over Texas Tech while in concussion protocols.
Cortes has not cleared the five-day recovery period, so Oklahoma will run with a committee of point guards, led by redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire, who only played 24 minutes against the Red Raiders due to early foul trouble.
Against Texas Tech, freshman guard Alston Mason played seven minutes in his first substantial outing since Cortes missed a Jan. 1 game vs. Kansas State due to health and safety protocols. Despite two turnovers early against the Red Raiders, Mason finished with two rebounds and an assist, and OU will need more minutes from him and others on Saturday.
“(Gibson) can do it,” Moser said. “Heck, different guys can do it, even (junior forward Jalen Hill) brought it up, but it was important for Alston to get into that mix, just to get those minutes when you’re on the floor when it counts.
“It’s a big test, going home. He’s from Kansas, so he’s got an opportunity to continue to play and we need some minutes from him.”
Gibson continuing ‘Mo’mentum
Gibson was back in the gym immediately following his 30-point performance against Texas Tech. After recording his OU career-high on Wednesday, the scrappy guard known for being the first player on the court for pregame warmups and the last to leave practice maintained his gym-rat ways.
“That’s just (Gibson) every day, he puts in the work,” Harkless said. “I think he'll keep it up. Just because he works so hard every day, even after a game like that he's right back in the gym like he had no points. I believe in the work that he puts in. I think he’ll have an amazing outing in Allen Fieldhouse, so I can't wait to see him do that.”
After hitting his first 3-pointer with 10:36 left in the first half, Gibson couldn’t be stopped for the rest of the game. He scored 17 points with five 3-pointers in the second half, including a pump-fake make that put the Sooners up seven with 13:06 left in the game.
𝑴𝒐 𝒐𝒏 𝒂 𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 😤📺 ESPNU | https://t.co/vCHPKfw3jR pic.twitter.com/HXYz95gjIy— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 10, 2022
“I thought he was a specialist the first time we tried to guard him,” Kansas coach Bill Self said on Friday. “I don’t see him being a specialist now, I see him more as a complete player. He’s driving the ball better, and certainly he doesn’t need any time to get it off and he can play off a shot fake as well as anybody. He’s a dangerous shooter.”
Gibson’s best performance of the season came after his poor showing against Oklahoma State on Feb. 5 in which he scored just two points and shot 0-of-6 from the field. The Waco native was previously held to 11 points against Kansas on Jan. 18.
Rejuvenating romp over Red Raiders
The Sooners’ win over the Red Raiders came at a crucial time. OU is amid a stretch of playing four ranked teams in five games for the second time in Big 12 play. Oklahoma previously had five ranked matchups in six games, bookended by games against No. 10 Baylor.
Moser’s first top 10 win is critical as OU begins its stretch run before the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.
“Absolutely, we needed it,” Moser said. “To get some verification that all their efforts and staying positive pays off. They know how big it was, having to try to put big wins in the bank. We know what’s ahead of us. That’s an opportunity, that’s why you play, it’s what you love to do.”
After holding Agbaji to 10 points in the first matchup with Kansas and handing Texas Tech its largest loss of the season, the Sooners have the full attention of Self and Kansas heading into Saturday.
“Everybody in this room knows they’re better than 4-7 (in conference play),” Self said. “I mean, they just beat No. 9 Tech worse than anybody has dealt with them all year long, and won going away, so they’re more than capable of getting on a run and winning a ton of games.
“It may not be in the cards for them to win the league, but it is in the cards for them to be above .500 in our league, and above .500 in our league will probably get you a top 5 or 6 seed. That was impressive, what OU did to Tech on Wednesday.”
Allen Fieldhouse atmosphere
Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence is one of the toughest venues to play in nationally. Oklahoma’s last win there came on Feb. 17, 1993, when it defeated Kansas 80-77. The Jayhawks have won 20 straight games against the Sooners in the 16,300-capacity arena.
“It’s going to be a tough crowd… they’re going to get loud,” said Harkless, who made his first career start at OU in Lawrence a year ago. “We’ll be alright, we’ll just stick together. It doesn’t matter what other people think outside of the room, just us and the 15-20 people that travel. If we just stick together we’ll be good.”
Moser and the Sooners earned their fourth win against an Associated Press Top 25 team on Wednesday and are looking to earn their fifth on Saturday. The first-year Big 12 coach isn’t worried about home-court advantage.
“The noise is an opportunity for leadership,” Moser said. “The Phog is one of the elite atmospheres… they get running in that environment and you’ve got to really control the pace.”
Harkless hustling again
After being left out of the starting lineup for two consecutive games against West Virginia and Auburn on Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, Harkless has found success. He’s scored 13, 15 and 13 points in his last three games respectively, vaulting himself back into a starting role.
“It’s been great,” Harkless said. “I’ve just been keeping the game simple. I think that’s helped me the most, (Moser) helping me out with that aspect and my teammates believing in me.”
Saturday will be Harkless’ first experience playing in front of a full Allen Fieldhouse. Last season, Kansas allowed approximately just 2,500 fans to attend its games.
The San Bernardino, California native is looking to have a better outing than he had on Jan. 18 in Norman when he finished with just three points and shot 1-of-6 from the field. As Harkless and Oklahoma look to earn a crucial win in Lawrence, the confidence they’ve built for themselves by earning a win over Tech will be critical.
“It’s amazing,” Harkless said. “Guys are putting in a lot of work. (I’m) happy to see it paying off a little bit, starting to get back on track.
“(It) helps our team be a whole different team when everybody's making shots and you can’t key in on certain guys, just makes it so much easier for us.”
