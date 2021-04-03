OU basketball: 5 things to know about Porter Moser, Sooners' new head coach

Oklahoma has hired Porter Moser to be its next men’s basketball coach, the university announced Saturday morning.
𝘼 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙚𝙧.We are proud to welcome @PorterMoser as the next head coach at Oklahoma. #BoomerSooner ➡️ https://t.co/JHyLb17EF7 pic.twitter.com/OEYCoZ4lXb— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) April 3, 2021
Moser coached Loyola-Chicago for 10 seasons before leaving for Norman. He replaces Lon Kruger, who announced his retirement March 25 after 10 seasons leading the Sooners.
Here are five things to know about the Sooners’ new coach:
Legendary coaching tree
Moser was an assistant coach at St. Louis under the late Rick Majerus from 2007-11. Majerus, who died in 2012, won 517 games in his career, was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 and took Utah to the 1998 National Championship.
Majerus was also an assistant for Team USA in 1994, when it won the gold medal in the FIBA World Championship. Majerus ranks 65th in all-time wins in college basketball history. He died at 64 after heart failure due to obesity.
Notable pupils
During his time at Loyola-Chicago, Moser helped produce All-Missouri Valley guard Milton Doyle, who became the program’s first NBA player in 30 years. Doyle joined the Brooklyn Nets — current team of former OU forward Blake Griffin — as an undrafted free agent during the 2017-18 season.
After averaging 13.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in four years with Moser’s ramblers, Doyle delivered 3.4 points per game across 10 games with Brooklyn. He now plays for Pallacanestro Trieste of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A. He’s averaging 12 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists during the 2020-21 season.
During the 2020-21 season, Moser coached center Cameron Krutwig, who was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. Krutwig averaged 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game. He has yet to announce whether he will return to Loyola-Chicago for another season or pursue professional opportunities. Krutwig was a third-team All-American this season after receiving just two offers out of high school, according to Rivals.
NCAA Tournament success
As Loyola-Chicago’s head coach, Moser led the Ramblers to a Final Four appearance during the 2017-18 season and a Sweet 16 berth in 2020-21. Moser went 7-23 in his first season at the helm, and improved to 15-16 during his second season. Then, when Loyola-Chicago transitioned from the Horizon League to the Missouri Valley Conference, the Ramblers finished 10-22.
Later, under Moser, Loyola-Chicago improved to a 32-6 record and was the 11 seed of the South Region in the NCAA Tournament during its Final Four run. The Ramblers had 500,000-1 odds to win the national championship game prior to the season’s start. Most recently, Loyola-Chicago upset No. 1 seed Illinois in the second round of the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament.
Illinois State failures
Moser helmed Illinois State from 2003-07, and compiled a 51-67 record before being fired. The team fired the entire staff after a 15-16 record in 2007, seeking a change “in the overall direction of the program,” Illinois State’s Athletics Director Sheahon Zenger said in a 2007 statement.
Zenger was fired from the same role at Kansas in 2018 and is now the athletics director at New Haven. The Redbirds had a 22-50 record in the Missouri Valley Conference under Moser.
Other tidbits
Moser’s a Naperville, Illinois, native who played high school ball at Benet Academy, helping the squad to a 70-14 record in his three varsity seasons. He went on to play at Creighton, averaging 4.6 points and 1.7 assists in 102 career games.
During the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Moser worked as a TV studio analyst for CBS and Turner Sports. He joined the broadcasting team after Loyola-Chicago was defeated by his alma mater, Creighton, in the first round of the 2019 National Invitational Tournament.
