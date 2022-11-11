OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 97-74 home victory over SMU on annual Field Trip Day

No. 15 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated SMU (1-1) 97-74 on Friday in Norman.
Redshirt senior forward Madi Williams led the Sooners with 25 points, adding four assists and five rebounds. Junior guard Nevaeh Tot scored 12 points and had seven assists.
OU led SMU in assists 23-12 and had just 10 turnovers to SMU’s 18.
Here are five takeaways from the Sooners’ victory:
Another offensive explosion
OU put on a shooting clinic during Friday morning’s matchup, leading it to another 90-plus point performance.
The Sooners shot 52% from the field and 61% from deep, compared to SMU’s 35% from the field and 25% from 3-point range.
Junior guard Aubrey Joens knocked down 3-of-4 3-point attempts, leading her to 13 points in her second game with Oklahoma
Williams contributed by going 3-of-3 on 3-point tries, including a contested near-buzzer beater to give the Sooners a 13-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
“I think that collectively we feel really good whenever we’re flowing and the offense is scoring,” Williams said. “We work to get each other open, so I think that plays a lot into (it).”
OU also shot a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line through the first three quarters.
Size still a question mark
After witnessing an abundance of struggles regarding her squad’s paint presence in her first season, Jennie Baranczyk was eager to welcome Kiersten Johnson and Beatrice Culliton, a pair of 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 freshmen forwards.
The second-year coach is still left with question marks regarding the size of her team after allowing 14 offensive rebounds and snagging just three.
“I think we gave them too many opportunities … especially (with) some of those loose balls,” Baranczyk said. “We’ve gotta find other ways to get some of those offensive rebounds (and) our guards have to rebound a little bit better. I feel like that’s something that if we don’t necessarily take that next step, it could hurt us at some point.
“We’ve focused quite a bit on (rebounding), and it’ll get there. I’m not overly worried about it but I don’t … like getting our tails kicked on the boards either.”
The Sooners were put at a 43-30 rebounding disadvantage in total, and also allowed 22 points in the paint.
Depth prevails again
The Sooners have shown their ability to utilize a multitude of players at each position through their first two games.
In addition to scoring 41 points, OU’s bench also accounted for nearly half of its rebounding production.
“We have a lot of capable players,” Baranczyk said. “I think we do have some great depth, and we needed it today because we were in foul trouble.”
Junior Skylar Vann led the way with seven rebounds. Vann was one of 11 Sooners to receive double-digit minutes in Friday’s contest. Vann and Joens both came off the bench to put up 12 and 13 points, respectively.
“I thought she was phenomenal. Skylar makes a big difference on the boards,” Baranczyk said. “Her foul trouble today … I thought (she) did a fantastic job of not letting it affect her in the second half. She was able to reset herself and continue to play (and) that’s not easy.”
Foul trouble
SMU remained within striking distance throughout the majority of the matchup, in part thanks to the Sooners sending them to the free throw line 28 times. On the other end, OU was sent to the line just 18 times.
The Mustangs capitalized on 24 of these opportunities for nearly a third of their scoring output.
“To me, we fouled a lot,” Baranczyk said. “They called it both ways and they called this game a little bit tighter. That’s gonna happen.”
The Sooners committed an average of 19.2 fouls last season, the second most in the Big 12. Junior starting forward Liz Scott was limited to just 12 minutes of playing time due to her five fouls. Culliton committed four fouls in just over 10 minutes of action and four other Sooners had three fouls for a team total of 23 to SMU’s 13.
Sooners extend Field Trip Day win streak
A crowd of 5,127 mostly elementary students packed Lloyd Noble Center for OU’s annual Field Trip Day, perhaps serving as good luck charms to the Sooners, who have now won their past six games on the annual event.
The Sooners enjoyed a warm welcome from the youthful crowd just before tip off, and continued to feed off the momentum come game time.
“What a fun day,” Baranczyk said, “(I) love this day. All the kids, all the energy, sometimes it’s even a little overwhelming but we hope everyone comes back.”
OU players returned the favor by signing autographs, launching T-shirts into the sections where the young fans were sitting, and delivering a 97-74 victory over SMU.
Next, OU will take on BYU at 4 p.m. CT on Nov. 15 in Provo, Utah.
“I thought we did some really great things,” Baranczyk said. “I love the way we’re sharing the basketball, I love the depth of the team. There were some really great possessions today especially with us being able to share the ball and our spacing continues to get better and better.
“But then there’s some moments too (where) the coach in me is like ‘well, we’ve got a long way to go.”
