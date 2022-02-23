OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 92-57 road win over TCU

No. 20 Oklahoma (21-6, 10-5 Big 12) used a high-powered offensive attack and a dominant second quarter to coast to a 92-57 victory over TCU (6-18, 2-13) on Wednesday night.
The Sooners broke a three-game skid, as OU’s last win prior to Wednesday’s came against West Virginia on Feb. 5. After the much needed victory, Oklahoma sits at fourth place in the Big 12.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann paced the Sooners with 17 points, five rebounds and three 3-point makes. Junior guard Gabby Gregory scored a season-high 13 points, followed by 12 each from senior forward Madi Williams and junior forward Liz Scott.
Here are five takeaways from the win:
Sooners start strong
Part of OU’s recent struggles can be attributed to slow starts. In the past three games, the highest scoring first quarter for the Sooners was 18 points. Wednesday night, the Sooners scored 26 points in the opening frame.
OU drained six 3-pointers in the first quarter and notched eight assists. In the following quarter, OU paired its strong offense with lockdown defense. With two minutes left until halftime, the Horned Frogs had just two points in the quarter.
The Sooners held TCU to just 25 percent shooting in the first half and outscored the Horned Frogs 25-8 in the second quarter.
“I love the way that we came out of the gates,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “I thought we came with a lot of energy. It was fun, we really needed to just be able to bounce back. We had incredible energy and we did a nice job of staying focused.”
3-point resurgence
The Sooners are No. 9 nationally in 3-point makes per game at 9.2. In the past three games, they have failed to reach that number each game, going a combined 21-of-72 from distance.
However, the hot start translated throughout the entire game, as OU drilled 15 3-pointers on the night. Oklahoma had six players make 3-pointers and four players sink multiple attempts.
While Williams played just 13 minutes, she led the Sooners with four 3-pointers. Robertson, OU’s leader in 3-point makes, had an efficient night, going 3-for-5 from deep.
Frontcourt stepping up
In the second quarter, Williams dominated, scoring all 12 of her points in 13 minutes.
With 2:06 left until halftime, junior guard Kennady Tucker got into a shoving match with TCU’s Michelle Barry, before Barry was ejected. Then, Williams got up from OU’s bench and took a step onto the court during the scuffle, resulting in her ejection, also.
In her absence, teammates responded by picking up the slack. Gregory had her best game of the season, contributing 13 points and three 3-pointers. Senior forward Nydia Lampkin also had a season-high, pouring in 12 points. Scott led the team in rebounding with six along with her 11 points.
“I think we had a hard moment in the first half, and it brought us together today,” Vann said. “I think that's why we had a team game. All the points I had, we created that together. Everything we're doing is a team effort.”
Sharing the wealth
The Sooners recorded 24 total assists Wednesday night. The last time OU recorded as many was Jan. 15 in the last matchup against the Horned Frogs.
“I love the way that we played,” Baranczyk said. “We always talk about how the scoreboard takes care of itself. But today was just a really fun, team game.”
Freshman guard Kelbie Washington led the Sooners in the assist category, where she poured in six off the bench. Tucker was one assist shy of her season-high, finishing the night with five.
Many of the Sooners’ assists came in transition. OU exploded for 30 points on the fast break, outscoring the Horned Frogs 30-3.
“I think our guards did a really good job tonight,” Vann said. “Just with the ball pressure, we haven't been doing that as much. Since they were doing that, we just created a lot of good things.”
Reversing the script
In their prior three losses the Sooners have led for a combined 5:37.Over the past week plus, Oklahoma was in a habit of starting slow and playing catch-up.
Wednesday night, the Sooners used a fast start to dominate the Horned Frogs. While OU struggled to build any leads in the last three games, the Sooners led for all but 35 seconds against TCU.
OU was dominant in every area, leading for 39:25 of the game. The Sooners played stifling defense, holding TCU to 33 percent shooting on the night. The Horned Frogs shot just 2-of-23 from 3-point range.
“I thought we guarded the ball a lot better today, we've kind of been a step or two off,” Baranczyk said. “We’ve kind of waited for things to come to us. Today, we were more aggressive on the ball.”
The Sooners return to the floor at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, against Kansas State. The last time the two teams met on Jan. 23, Kansas State notched a 94-65 blowout victory and Ayoka Lee set the NCAA women’s single-game scoring record with 61 points.
