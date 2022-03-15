OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 89-72 win over Missouri State in NIT 1st round

Oklahoma (19-15, 7-11 Big 12) defeated Missouri State (23-11, 13-5) 89-72 in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament in Norman on Tuesday night. The win advances OU to the second round.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 28 points on 8-for-17 shooting with three rebounds. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire added 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting, and dished eight assists.
Here are five final takeaways from OU’s win:
Sooners shake selection show hangover
After learning it missed a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament by two spots on Sunday, Oklahoma had a quick turnaround by having to play a little over 48 hours later.
Coach Porter Moser’s group didn’t plan on hosting an NIT contest, as its focus was on March Madness. However, Moser told reporters on Monday that he preached to his team, “let’s be the last one standing.
Moser knew the first game would be the toughest after the disappointment of not making the 68-team postseason field, and he was right, as OU came out of the tunnel looking sluggish on defense early in the first half. The Sooners allowed 41 first half points, their second most of the season after Baylor scored 45 on Jan. 4.
“It was really tough,” Moser said postgame. “They walked out of here (on Sunday) and we literally were like, 'man, we’ve got to turn around and play.’”
Oklahoma also committed six turnovers, leading to 10 Missouri State points in the first half. The Bears shot an efficient 6-for-12 from 3-point range, led by guard Isiaih Mosley, who dropped 22 points and three 3-pointers in the half.
The Sooners put the Bears away in the second half, however, shutting down Mosley and forcing six turnovers.
“They should be proud of themselves,” Moser said. “It’s a life lesson. I said the other night, I was gutted (about missing the tournament) but I was more gutted for them. I should have a lot more (opportunities) in my career, but players have a limited number, so I was really heartbroken for them.”
Offensive OUtburst
Despite the sluggish defensive start from OU, baskets were falling inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners’ 47 points in the first half are the third most they’ve scored all season and the most they’ve scored since conference play started. Moser’s group scored 24 total bench points and made 12 total 3-pointers.
“If you’re an offensive coach or an offensive fan you were watching that in pleasure,” Moser said. “I thought (Gibson) did some really good things, and Mosley did.”
Oklahoma’s 89 points are its most this season since it scored 96 against UTSA on Nov. 12. The Sooners outscored the Bears 42-31 in the second half.
“We came out and just tried to focus on us,” Goldwire said. “Really get the ball moving and we made shots tonight, so I think that’s what made it easy.”
Green light Gibson
Gibson continued his hot shooting on Tuesday.
After being named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team after dropping 14 points on Baylor and 16 on Texas Tech, the Waco native had the green light.
He finished with a game-high five 3-point makes, including one in which he pump-faked on Missouri State center Dawson Carper, sent him flying and swished a dagger from the corner with 10:02 remaining in the game.
“(Gibson) got a couple to the rim,” Moser said. “He got one when they were flying at him, the side-step 3. I see what every young player should do (in Gibson). No matter what, he’s back in the gym shooting.”
Four of Gibson’s 3-pointers came in the first half as part of his 17 points. The senior, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has yet to decide whether he’ll return to Oklahoma next season.
Mosley stuffed in second half
Missouri State’s Mosley was feeling it in the first half and the Sooners had no answer.
Despite leading both teams in points in the half, he scored just six points in the second half as OU’s defense zeroed in on the talented guard. After shooting an efficient 3-for-5 from deep range in the first, he finished the second 0-for-3.
“Credit Missouri State (and) Mosley,” Moser said. “I know how good they are. They did a nice job matching up zone and then going man on defense and I thought we got in a good flow and rhythm.
Mosley tied Gibson with a game-high 28 points. However, Moser felt good with his team’s defensive performance against the opposing guard in the second half.
“(Mosley) can really score,” Moser said. “I thought our defense was better in the second half.”
Bench depth benefits
OU’s bench came up big in the second half. Eight Sooners scored five or more points in the win, including three bench players.
Redshirt senior guard Marvin Johnson scored six points, redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois added nine points and freshman guard C.J. Noland, an All-Big 12 Freshman Team honoree, finished with six points.
“In the second half, I thought C.J. Noland, Ethan and Marvin gave us great minutes,” Moser said. “Just a life lesson that they can carry when you get knocked down.”
Johnson finished with a plus-14 in 22 minutes of play. He also slammed home a pair of dunks and swatted a block in the second half, helping the Sooners to victory. Chargois knocked down a crucial 3-pointer with 12:35 remaining in the contest that put OU up 67-50.
“Ethan was making great plays, Marvin was getting good back cuts, steals in transitions and dunks,” Gibson said. “C.J. is a big body coming in, played his role and they helped us.”
Next, Oklahoma will face either No. 4-seed Colorado or unseeded St. Bonaventure in the second round. The date and time have yet to be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.