OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 80-78 overtime loss to No. 20 Texas

Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) fell to No. 20 Texas (19-7, 8-5) 80-78 in overtime in Norman on Tuesday night.
Senior guard Elijah Harkless knocked down two clutch free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining, cutting Texas’ lead to 79-78. Texas guard Marcus Carr made one free throw and missed the other, setting up a potential game-winning heave by Harkless at the buzzer that didn’t fall.
Harkless led the Sooners with 19 points on 6-for-13 shooting. Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 18 points and two assists while senior guard Umoja Gibson added 17 points after finishing scoreless in OU’s 71-69 loss to Kansas on Feb. 12.
Here are five final takeaways from the Sooners’ loss:
Shooting woes vs. Longhorns continue
Oklahoma’s shooting struggles from deep against Texas continued on Tuesday night.
The Sooners shot just 5-for-23 from the 3-point line, good for 22 percent and its third worst percentage of the season. OU’s season-low for 3-point shooting percentage came during its previous game against Texas on Jan. 11 when it finished 1-for-13 from deep.
“We’ve got to shoot it better,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “We’ve got to play smarter, but having this team fight and getting ready to play is not the issue.”
Gibson, who entered the contest leading the Sooners with 62 3-point makes this season, finished 4-for-6 from long range. Harkless was the only other Sooner to knock down a 3-pointer. The Longhorns entered the contest with the No. 2 scoring defense nationally, allowing only 56.8 points per game.
OU improved its percentage from the field against the Longhorns slightly, finishing with a 45 percent shooting effort. The Sooners’ previously shot 40.4 percent against the Longhorns.
“We’ve all been in the gym more,” junior forward Jalen Hill said. “It’ll show up. Some games you’re not going to shoot the best, but you’ve got to do everything else right. You can always play defense and have a motor out there. Not every game is going to be a great shooting night.”
Harkless, Hill improving as scorers
With 3:22 left in the first half, Harkless ripped the ball from Texas forward Christian Bishop’s hands and raced up the court on a fastbreak. He finished the play on the other end with a smooth reverse layup to give the Sooners a 27-26 lead.
𝑻𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑶𝒗𝒆𝒓 💪@ejay_hoops2 goes coast-to-coast!📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/PBknBE85zi pic.twitter.com/gkOqNDNPyX— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) February 16, 2022
The San Bernardino, California native shot 46.1 percent from the field and grabbed three rebounds on the night. Since being reinstated into the starting lineup after being benched for junior forward Jacob Groves, Harkless has been on a scoring tear entering Tuesday night’s contest, averaging over 13 points per game across his last four games.
In overtime, Harkless knocked down four free throws and a mid-range jumper, leading the Sooners in scoring with eight points during the extra period. Despite Harkless’ late-game heroics, OU dropped yet another close contest.
“We’ve been falling down on these close games,” Harkless said. “It’s stuff that we can definitely control, so it has to come from within. Coaches can point it out as much as they can, but they can’t go out there and do it.”
Also contributing, Hill dropped 16 points, his second highest total of the season, on 4-for-6 shooting from the field. Half of Hill’s points came from free throws, as he made a career-high 8-of-11 attempts from the line. The Las Vegas native also grabbed six rebounds in 36 minutes.
“The last couple of games we've been trying to post him more,” Moser said. “Post him up and get an inside game with him, get him to the foul line, and get him going instead of from the perimeter.
“I thought he was good at Kansas and I thought he was good tonight posting up so it was intentional. We went to him a lot, he produced and did a good job with it.”
Cortes returns from concussion
With 10:06 left in the first half, freshman guard Bijan Cortes entered the game for the first time since last playing against Oklahoma State on Feb. 5. Cortes missed the Sooners’ last two games with a concussion and cleared protocols on Monday. He played limited minutes in his return, finishing with just six.
“It’s a tough position to put him in,” Moser said. “He just came back from concussion protocol and he hasn’t had much practice time.”
With 13:27 left in the second half, the Kingfisher native threaded a backdoor pass out of a double team to fellow freshman guard C.J. Noland for a layup that energized the Sooner faithful inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Cortes’ return is a welcome sight for Moser, as he has emerged as his team’s leading playmaker off the bench. The former 3-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, entered Tuesday night’s contest averaging 12.5 minutes per game.
“We need that depth at the point,” Moser said. “(We need him to) get his confidence back, get his flow back. Hopefully he can get a few practices in before Saturday now and we can get him back to playing better like he was (before his injury).”
Chargois steps up
Moser decided to go with redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois down the stretch during Tuesday night’s loss.
The SMU transfer played nearly the entirety of overtime, taking the place of senior forward Tanner Groves. Chargois finished the game with two points and a game-high nine rebounds.
“Ethan was doing some really good things,” Moser said of his decision to replace Groves with Chargois for overtime. “(He was) facilitating some offense and he was getting some good rebounds. I’ve got confidence in both of them. Sometimes it’s just a feel.”
Chargois played a season-high 29 minutes compared to Groves’ 19. The Tulsa native also dished three assists off the bench.
“Ethan off the bench was a bright spot,” Moser said. “I know he was 1-for-5 but he had nine rebounds, he facilitated some offense and did some nice things defensively.”
Sooners' NCAA tournament hopes fading
Entering Tuesday night, Oklahoma was listed as a No. 11 seed by ESPN's Bracketology.
The road to the NCAA tournament got even tougher for the Sooners following their loss to the Longhorns. While Oklahoma is likely on the bubble, its schedule gets easier to close out the season, providing opportunities for more wins.
The Sooners have just one remaining ranked game against No. 11 Texas Tech on Feb. 22. Oklahoma plays four winnable, but must-win, games against Iowa State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Kansas State, putting it in position to make a run toward March.
“This group has kept on fighting,” Moser said. “There’s no question we’re better than a month ago. There’s five regular season games and a tournament (left). This team is not dead. This team is playing its best basketball right now.”
Next, Oklahoma faces Iowa State (16-9, 3-9) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 in Ames (ESPN+).
