OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 78-72 win over IUPUI in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma (25-8) defeated IUPUI (24-5) 78-72 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Norman on Saturday.
“I just couldn't be more proud to be at Oklahoma,” said first year coach Jennie Baranczyk. “With everybody's support, it was just phenomenal to be able to see that and feel that energy tonight. So what an awesome way to host our first NCAA Tournament game."
The win marks the No. 4-seeded Sooners’ first March Madness win since the 2016-17 season.
Senior forward Madi Williams and senior guard Taylor Robertson led the way offensively for OU. Robertson netted 21 points with four 3-point makes. Williams finished the night 9-of-14 from the field for 21 points.
Here are three takeaways from Oklahoma’s win:
Multitude of scorers
While the Sooners have relied on Williams and Robertson to shoulder the scoring load lately, the rest of the cast got involved on Saturday. Along with Williams and Robertson, senior guard Nevaeh Tot and sophomore forward Skylar Vann added 13 points and 10 points, respectively.
OU received points from all 10 players who earned minutes. In a game where everyone is scoring and involved, it gives the starters more confidence and swagger late.
“It gives us energy,” said Robertson. “That's one of the things that we need to be able to keep playing with the identity that we're playing.”
Long-awaited postseason success
With Oklahoma’s win over IUPUI, the streak of four seasons without an NCAA tournament win is finally over. The Sooners’ last postseason win before Saturday came in 2017 in a 75-62 victory over Gonzaga.
Saturday's contest also marked the first time the Sooners have had the honor of hosting a tournament game since 2012.
“I mean, it wasn't just last year,” said Williams. “It's been rough the last three years since we've been here. But I mean, we made it, we’re here now and we're blessed to be here. We're excited to be here.”
Taking smart shots
While the Sooners scored at a high clip on Saturday night, they scored efficiently, too. OU finished the night with 16 assists, creating many wide-open looks.
Oklahoma ended the game shooting 27-of-63 from the floor. The Sooners also drilled eight 3-pointers and had four different players in double figures.
“I think as the game goes on, our pace kind of wears on everybody that we play against because we try to get up and down so fast,” Williams said. “I think that we were able to get more open looks because they start running to the paint or they start running out on shooters. I also think that our transition was pretty good.”
OU was able to hold IUPUI to just 37.1 percent shooting from the floor. The Jaguars shot an abysmal 7-for-31 from deep.
High-scoring Sooners
OU’s combination of Robertson and Williams delivered the most scoring success of any recent Sooners tandem in the postseason. With the pair posting 21 points each, they produced the highest NCAA Tournament scoring output by an OU player since Kaylon Williams scored 22 in a second round loss to Stanford back in 2015.
While Williams and Robertson had the highest-scoring tournament performance in seven years for the Sooners, it was each of their first times playing in the postseason.
“Both of them do a really nice job of having a balance of being able to still focus on themselves and still build everybody up,” Baranczyk said. “They bring steadiness and competitiveness and they're definite leaders on the team in terms of strategy.”
Baranczyk breaks curse
Baranczyk, the Sooners’ first-year head coach, also broke a personal losing streak Saturday evening.
As head coach at Drake, she made the NCAA Tournament with single-digit regular season losses in three straight seasons from 2016-19. In all three years though, Drake lost in the first round, giving Baranczyk an 0-3 tournament record.
Her 2017-18 Bulldogs team went 18-0 in conference play, earning a No. 13 seed in the tournament before losing to Texas A&M.
Next, the Sooners will take on No. 5-seeded Notre Dame at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 21 in Norman on ESPN2.
“We're really excited and we're not done,” Robertson said. “We aren’t going home yet, so we get another chance to play. Hopefully we get even more chances after that.”
