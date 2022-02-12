OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 71-69 loss to No. 8 Kansas on the road

Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) fell to No. 8 Kansas (20-4, 9-2) 71-69 on Saturday in Lawrence.
Senior guard Jordan Goldwire and senior forward Tanner Groves led the Sooners with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Goldwire missed a potentially game-tying shot to send the game to overtime with two seconds remaining.
Here are five final takeaways from OU’s loss:
Scoring drought dooms Sooners
The Sooners held a 57-52 lead with 10:18 remaining in the second half after Groves hit a 3-point shot. After that, OU went over six minutes without scoring, allowing Kansas to go on an 11-0 run and take a six-point lead.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson committed his fourth foul 1:42 before Groves’ 3-point make. After Groves’ shot, KU replaced starting forward David McCormack with freshman Zach Clemence, who missed the previous nine games for Kansas with a toe injury, per the CBS broadcast, to defend Groves.
Gibson struggled to score throughout the game. Despite that, the combination of Clemence’s entrance and Gibson’s exit forced Oklahoma’s offense to a halt, with eight missed shots and three turnovers during the scoring drought.
Clemence also knocked down a 3-point shot — only his sixth of the season — to give the Jayhawks a lead they would not relinquish.
“(Gibson) did a great job early of creating shots for some other guys,” Moser said. “He really wasn’t pressing and then obviously got in foul trouble, and that always kind of gets him but he hasn’t been in foul trouble much this year.”
Besides the scoring drought, the Sooners were outrebounded by the Jayhawks 32-26, including nine offensive rebounds, and allowed Kansas to finish shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range.
Goldwire steps up
With 3:32 to play, Goldwire’s layup broke Oklahoma’s scoreless streak. The Duke transfer had 10 of his 20 points and OU’s final 12 in the last four minutes.
“Goldwire did so much to help us play to win,” Moser said. “He had one turnover… He was exhausted.”
Goldwire played 37 minutes, tying his season high, with three assists, two rebounds, a block and steal as he stepped up in the absence of freshman guard Bijan Cortes, who remained in concussion protocol.
On the final play, Goldwire hesitated before driving, stopping and pulling up for a midrange 2-point attempt that clanged off the front iron to end the game.
“Obviously, I would like to attack the rim and get him in a scramble situation,” Moser said. “It comes down to one play, he made 30 to help us win, to put us in that position. We’re attacking, but we definitely wanted to go downhill a little bit more.”
Balanced scoring attack
Gibson was locked down offensively, as the Kansas defense worked to deny him the ball after his 30-point performance against No. 9 Texas Tech on Wednesday. Without Gibson playing a major role, the rest of the Sooners stepped up. It ultimately wasn’t enough to push past the Jayhawks, as Gibson would foul out without scoring with 1:32 left in the game.
“They were all over him,” Moser said. “Didn’t give him a chance to breathe, but that's what happens when you have a weapon like that because it did open up some other things for other guys. That's not in the box score, but some driving lanes and all this stuff opened up, some skip (passes), everything opened up because they were so much on (Gibson).
“He didn't make any shots, but he's a threat. And they were all over him and worried about him and that opened up some driving lanes for some other guys.”
Senior guard Elijah Harkless scored 12 points, junior forward Jalen Hill added 10 and freshman guard C.J. Noland contributed six. OU shot 47.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range, marking its first game in conference play where the Sooners have shot above 30 percent from 3-point distance and lost.
Despite the balance within the starting lineup, shots were sparse from bench players besides Noland, as senior forward Ethan Chargois was the only other Sooner off the bench to attempt a shot.
Ball control improvement
Oklahoma has struggled with turnovers throughout the season, ranking No. 322 out of 350 in Division I in turnovers per game. The turnover issues started in non-conference and continued into conference play, as OU had poor ball security against the vaunted Big 12 defenses.
“That’s been a theme of ours for the whole season,” Hill said. “Recently, we’re really emphasizing it. Taking care of the ball, we’re gonna get really good shots and possessions and at the end of the day people are going to knock down shots and get to the basket.”
In the Sooners’ trip to Lawrence, their turnover issues improved significantly. OU only had nine turnovers against the Jayhawks, including only one from Goldwire and no player had more than two.
However, six of those came in the second half as the Sooners were unable to hold on to their lead.
No satisfaction in defeat
Oklahoma played Kansas close for the second time this season,losing both games by a combined five points. Close losses have come often for the Sooners in conference play, falling to TCU by one and nine points, and Oklahoma State by nine. Other ranked opponents, such as Baylor and Texas, earned double-digit wins over the Sooners, with a win of 10 points for Baylor and margins of 14 points for each.
However, Moser refuses to accept contentment with competitive losses.
“We played two of the top-10 teams in the country in the last five days,” Moser said. “We beat one and we’re right there in the best atmosphere in college basketball. We can't just be satisfied. We gotta be greedy in terms of keep getting better, chasing this thing. I don't want the bar to be everyone telling our guys ‘it's as good to come close.’ We gotta keep chasing and getting better.”
Oklahoma is presented with another opportunity for a top-25 win against No. 20 Texas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.