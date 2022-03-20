OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 70-68 season-ending loss to St. Bonaventure in NIT 2nd round

Oklahoma (19-16, 7-11 Big 12) fell to St. Bonaventure (22-9, 12-5 Atlantic 10) 70-68 in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday in Norman.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 26 points on 6-for-11 shooting from 3-point range. Junior forward Jalen Hill contributed 10 points and senior forward Tanner Groves scored seven points.
The Sooners shot 26-for-55 from the field and 11-for-26 from 3-point range. OU shot only six free throws in the contest.
Guard Jaren Holmes led the Bonnies with 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting. St. Bonaventure shot 27-for-53 from the field and 10-for-19 from 3-point distance. The Bonnies move on to face Virginia in the third round of the NIT.
Here are five final takeaways from the loss:
Gibson gives his all, future remains uncertain
With 17 seconds to play in Sunday’s contest, Gibson fought through a double-team and tossed up a 3-pointer. He buried the shot to get Oklahoma back within one point of St. Bonaventure. With the season on the line, Gibson stepped up.
However, Gibson wouldn’t get another chance to send the Sooners to the third round of the NIT. He didn’t take the Sooners’ final shot, and was left to watch as St. Bonaventure center Osun Osunniyi tossed the ball down the court as time expired.
Gibson’s performance is more impressive given that he didn’t practice leading up to the Sooners’ loss. He first noticed a back issue in OU’s matchup with Oklahoma State, but it didn’t flare up again until the morning after Oklahoma’s win over Missouri State in the first round of the NIT on March 15.
When Gibson came in to get his early morning shots up, Sooners coach Porter Moser noticed that he wasn’t standing up straight. Moments later, Gibson told him that he needed to rest. Every time Moser had asked Gibson before if he was healthy enough to practice, Gibson’s answer was the same.
“I’m straight, coach,” Gibson said.
“That was his answer, every single time,” Moser said. “He never missed a practice. And then this week, I knew he was hurt, because he was trying to go in, and you could see a bend in his (back). He just said ‘I can’t’ these last few days. Then today, ‘I’m straight.’ There’s no way he was not gonna say he wasn’t straight. I knew I was going to get that answer.”
Gibson staunchly refused to let the pain stop him from competing and leaving it all on the floor for his teammates. The Waco native previously went through senior night with the senior trio who had exhausted their eligibility. However, Gibson has the opportunity to return for a final season of college basketball should he choose to take it.
Gibson was noncommittal on whether or not he’d return, saying “I’m not thinking about that right now, I’m thinking about the loss we just took.”
Goldwire, Johnson finish college careers with heartbreak
Redshirt senior guards Jordan Goldwire and Marvin Johnson played their final games as Sooners on Sunday night. Goldwire scored five points and dished out four assists. Johnson added five points and four rebounds. Both of the seniors also produced a steal.
Johnson missed a midrange jumper off the front of the rim that would have tied the game with five seconds left to play. The Eastern Illinois transfer and Ardmore native poured all his effort into carving out a role for the Sooners in his final season.
He fought his way into the rotation before suffering a high-ankle sprain against Auburn on Jan. 29, which caused him to miss nearly a month. However, he returned for OU’s stretch run, providing his most valuable minutes of the season during that time.
“There's been a lot of life lessons for Marvin (this season),” Moser said. “He fought through a lot of things to get to the point where he was in the rotation. And that fighting through adversity for him was a life lesson.”
Goldwire also missed practice time due to his sprained ankle suffered in the matchup with Missouri State, and was visibly hampered by the injury. He also struggled with cramping in the Big 12 tournament, especially in the final moments of the Sooners loss to Texas Tech on March 11.
He appeared to reaggravate the ankle ailment after diving for a loose ball at midcourt with just under four minutes to play in the first half against the Bonnies, and didn’t return until the next half. The Norcross, Georgia, native only played 26 minutes against the Bonnies, but left it all on the floor.
“I'll never, ever forget that feeling of it being done, playing your last college game,” Moser said. “That's a lonely feeling… I've got an empty gut for those three knowing that that's their final game.”
Chargois provides boost, but also sees career close
Redshirt senior forward Ethan Chargois sparked the Sooners’ offense when they needed it most. OU fell behind 8-0 in less than three minutes when Chargois substituted in for Groves.
Chargois immediately found Hill beneath the basket for an open dunk. That marked the first of his six assists on the day, tying his career high previously set while at SMU. Goldwire missed time in the first half due to his apparent injury, setting up Chargois as the primary passer throughout the game for Oklahoma.
The Tulsa native also grabbed three rebounds, scored six points on 3-for-5 shooting and added a steal. Chargois was in foul trouble throughout the game, and fouled out with 3:22 to play. The Sooners finished plus-17 in Chargois’s 18 minutes during his final college game, but like Goldwire and Johnson, his eligibility is now exhausted.
“Ethan was one of the most improved players throughout the year,” Moser said. “We were rolling with him and then he got in foul trouble… he's making so many things happen with his passing ability. And we were better when he was on the floor today.”
Patterns repeat themselves
The Sooners' issues in losses throughout the season arose again one final time against St. Bonaventure. OU committed 14 turnovers against the Bonnies, and ranked No. 323 of all Division I teams in turnovers per game throughout the season.
Oklahoma also found itself unable to close out close games. St. Bonaventure forced problems at times due to its veteran core of starters, but when opportunities presented themselves, OU was unable to grit out a win.
“We had a chance,” Moser said. “We fought back. We had some ill advised turnovers. I thought we had a lot of shots…We missed like two layups, we had some shots...We didn't capitalize on the opportunities we had. And they capitalized on some of the opportunities they had.”
The loss marked OU’s seventh one-possession loss of the season, and its 10th single-digit loss. The Sooners finished the season 2-7 in one possession games. One-possession games made up 26 percent of Oklahoma’s contests, the highest mark since 2015-16. The Sooners went 7-3 in one possession games that season en route to a Final Four run.
Hill brings A-game, could return alongside others
Hill packed a punch on the interior for Oklahoma. The Las Vegas native made all of his shots from the field on layups and dunks.
With 6:04 remaining in the contest, Hill caught a pass from Groves and drew a foul on Osunniyi on the layup. He finished the three-point play with the Sooners’ first free throw attempt of the night. Hill hit a pair of free throws one minute later for his final points of the game.
A junior, Hill still has two remaining years of eligibility. He, alongside Gibson, senior guard Elijah Harkless and redshirt sophomore center Rick Issanza are the lone holdovers from former Sooners coach Lon Kruger’s tenure.
Harkless, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Sooners’ 80-78 OT loss to Texas on Feb. 15, is expected to return to OU, and the others also have an opportunity to return to help Moser continue building his culture.
“They love Oklahoma,” Moser said. “They put everything into it. We appreciate that so much. A lot of guys left. These guys stayed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.