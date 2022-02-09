OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 70-55 upset win over No. 9 Texas Tech

Oklahoma (14-10, 4-9 Big 12) upset No. 9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4) 70-55 in Norman on Wednesday night.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led OU with a career-high 30 points as a Sooner along with eight 3-pointers. Senior guard Elijah Harkless added 13 points while redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire scored 10.
Here are five final takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Second half dominance
The Sooners trailed 30-25 at halftime and Goldwire acted as a positive voice in the locker room, telling his team they were still in the game.
OU went on to dominate Texas Tech in the second half, outscoring the Red Raiders 45-25. Gibson also scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half.
“We went to the locker room down by five, so I just tried to keep everybody’s spirits up and let them know we were still in the game,” Goldwire said. “I thought we came out and fought, we did all of the little things in order to get the win.”
Oklahoma’s defense held Texas Tech to 1-for-10 from 3-point range and forced six turnovers during the second half. The Sooners also made 8-of-10 attempts from 3-point range and snatched four steals in the half.
“I thought we were moving the ball really well, you have to against Texas Tech,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “We settled down in the second half.”
Sooners right the ship
With the win, the Sooners finally ended their skid.
Prior to tipoff, OU had lost seven of its last eight games and was freefalling in the conference standings. As the final buzzer sounded, Moser’s group picked up its fourth Associated Press Top 15 win of the season after beating Florida, Arkansas and Iowa State previously.
“We looked at it as another opportunity to prove ourselves and show the country who we are,” Gibson said. “We did that tonight against a top-10 team in the country. We’ve got to give praise to ourselves, put this in the bag and move on to the next one.”
Oklahoma also still has opportunities ahead, as it will face three ranked teams in its next four games. The Sooners jumped 17 spots to No. 31 in Ken Pomeroy’s College Basketball Ratings with their win.
“Every game is an opportunity,” Moser said. “Put this one in the bank and we’ve got to go get another one. But we needed that, we needed it. We needed a signature win at this time, after losing a handful in a row.
“I think Texas Tech is one of the best teams in the country, I really do, and it gives our guys confidence that we can play 40 minutes and win. I thought we had our best game of playing 40 minutes in a long time.”
OU wins rebound battle
Oklahoma out-rebounded Texas Tech 34-26 in its win. Rebounding has been an issue for the Sooners during their losing streak and something Moser has acknowledged the importance of.
“Our guards did a good job cleaning up some rebounds,” Moser said. “I thought our bigs boxed out well, but we have to. To be in games we’ve got to rebound. I’m really pleased with the grit that we rebounded with.”
In its loss to TCU on Jan. 31, OU was dominated on the boards 42-20. Since, rebounding has been at the forefront of the team’s focuses.
The Sooners held the Red Raiders to eight offensive rebounds with just two coming in the first half. The Red Raiders average 30.7 rebounds per game and rank in the top-20 nationally in rebound margin.
“I thought we defended and rebounded for 40 minutes,” Moser said. “That’s been a key, that was really good.”
Sooners slow Williams
Moser’s group put an emphasis on slowing down Texas Tech’s leading scorer.
Forward Bryson Williams, who entered Wednesday night’s game averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting 53.5 percent from the field, finished with just five points on 2-for-7 shooting.
“Bryson Williams is one of the premier players in the league,” Moser said. “The country has so much respect for him. I think we did a decent job on him. He’s such a threat because he can post up, pick and pop and shoot.
“He’s terrific. Watching him on tape, he’s truly an inside-out player and one of the elite players in the country.”
Williams played 72.5 percent of the game and finished minus six in the plus-minus category. OU held the Fresno, California native to his lowest point total since he scored five in Texas Tech’s loss to Gonzaga on Dec. 18.
Mason earns minutes in Cortes’ absence
Moser confirmed after the game that freshman guard Bijan Cortes missed the contest due to concussion protocols, so in his absence, freshman guard Alston Mason checked into the game early at the 15:55 mark. Goldwire picked up two quick fouls which also prompted Mason coming off the bench.
On Wednesday night, Mason played six minutes, the most he’s played since the Kansas State win on Jan. 1. The Overland Park, Kansas native recorded two rebounds, an assist and two turnovers in just his second appearance in OU’s last 11 games.
Mason entered the contest averaging just 6.3 minutes and 1.7 points per game. It’s unclear how much time Cortes, who averages 12.5 minutes and 2.2 points per game, will miss, but Mason will play a role for the Sooners in the meantime.
“He's in that five-day concussion protocol, it’s a concussion,” Moser said about Cortes’ availability. “Today he didn't have headaches, so that's good. As of right now, we don't think there's any chance (he plays next game) because I don't think the five days will be up.”
Next, Oklahoma faces No. 8 Kansas at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Lawrence on CBS.
