OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 56-55 loss to No. 14 Texas Tech in Big 12 Tournament semifinals

Oklahoma (18-15, 7-11 Big 12) fell to No. 14 Texas Tech (25-8, 12-6) 56-55 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners with 16 points, senior guard Jordan Goldwire contributed 14 points and junior forward Jalen Hill scored 13 with five rebounds.
Here are five final takeaways from the Sooners loss:
Goldwire gives his all
Goldwire emptied his tank in the narrow defeat to the point where he was cramping and receiving oxygen on the sideline regularly. He was not in the game for the final stretch, exiting with 53 seconds to play and not returning.
The Norcross, Georgia, native is playing his final collegiate season, and the rest of his career now hangs in the balance.
“All season long we felt we needed to give (Goldwire) breaks, but we had to stay old in this tournament,” Moser said. “He played his tail off. He played so hard. He's asked to do so much as the primary ball handler. He's asked to do so much defensively. He literally gave everything he had. For him to cramp up and not be able to get in there, it killed him.
“He went from extreme exhaustion two nights ago, but we're asking him to do a lot on both ends. I can't say enough about his heart and how hard he played.”
Down to the wire
Despite trailing by 11 at halftime and by as much as 14, OU clawed back to have the game come down to the final minute despite the absence of two key players.
Senior forward Tanner Groves checked out for the final time with 6:13 to play after suffering a lower leg injury, according to the ESPN broadcast. Meanwhile, Goldwire’s absence was also felt as OU attempted to pull off its second improbable upset.
Junior forward Jacob Groves made the first of a 1-and-1 free throw with seven seconds to play but missed the second. OU tipped the ball back past half court, and Gibson didn’t get a shot off in the final seconds. Texas Tech guard Kevin McCullar stripped the ball from Gibson, who was called for a travel as time expired.
“(I was) just trying to get downhill and attack the defense,” Gibson said. “But the ultimate goal was to get down the hill and try to get a clean basket.”
Sooners clamp down
Oklahoma’s defense slowly ground Texas Tech’s offense to a halt. The Red Raiders went from 15:46 to 7:06 in the second half without making a field goal, went from 14:46 to 7:06 without scoring, and finished with only 19 second half points.
The Sooners held the Red Raiders to just three offensive rebounds, severely limiting second chance opportunities. OU won the rebounding battle 36-24, and finished with six steals and two blocks, led by senior guard Marvin Johnson’s three steals.
However, it was not enough to deliver the semifinal victory for the Sooners, who now leave their broader postseason fate in the hands of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.
“I can't say enough about this group staying together through adversity, through a tough injury, through some losses,” OU coach Porter Moser said. “They stuck together, fought to get better, fought to practice, fought to stay positive, blocked out outside noise, and controlled what they could control.
“The way we played defense in the second half and what we did against their defense trying to move the ball, I can't say enough about this group's resiliency and how good of a group this is and how much of an NCAA tournament team this is.”
Offensive struggles limit OU
Oklahoma’s offense was unable to match its defensive performance. OU shot just 38 percent from the field and 5-for-19 from 3-point range and 12-for-18 from the free-throw line.
The Sooners went on multiple scoring droughts. They didn’t make a field goal from 19:18 to 13:42 in the first half, in the first three minutes of the second half or the final three minutes of the game.
“I thought we came out and we had really good possessions to start the (second) half,” Moser said. “We came up a little empty handed, but we had great shots, great movement… Texas Tech, they're all big. They switch everything. They force you into stagnancy…We got to the bonus early, we were back cutting and drawing some fouls, and those are body blows getting to that foul line early. We had some chances at the foul line tonight.”
Additionally, OU, which entered the game ranking No. 323 out of 350 Division I teams in turnovers per game, committed 18 against Texas Tech, which scored 10 points off those takeaways.
Cortes absent
Freshman guard Bijan Cortes did not play in either of Oklahoma’s Big 12 tournament matchups.
The Kingfisher native averaged 12.6 minutes per game in the regular season, missing just three games prior to the Big 12 tournament. His first absence was due to COVID-19 protocols ahead of the Sooners’ Jan. 1 71-69 win over Kansas State and the latter games came in the concussion protocol. OU defeated Texas Tech 70-55 on Feb. 9 and fell to Kansas 71-69 on Feb. 12 in Cortes’ absence.
In the four games prior to the Big 12 Tournament, Cortes played above his season average in minutes, registering 16, 14, 14 and 13 minutes, respectively. Cortes flourished in the role of the primary ball handler off the bench, scoring 12 points and notching six assists and a pair of steals during the stretch.
Moser praised Cortes’ ability to rise to the occasion and spell Goldwire at critical moments of the game following Oklahoma’s win over West Virginia. However, even though Cortes warmed up for both games, he didn’t play.
While Moser mentioned “we had to stay old” in the tournament, he gave no other explanation for not playing Cortes.
Without Cortes, though, Johnson and senior forward Ethan Chargois stepped up. Johnson scored five points and added a team-high four assists. Chargois scored four points to go with four rebounds.
