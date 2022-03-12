OU basketball: 5 takeaways from No. 21 Sooners' 91-76 loss to No. 5 Baylor in Big 12 Tournament semifinals

In the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament, the Sooners were pitted against No. 5 Baylor, a team they had swept during the regular season.
It was Baylor that came to play Saturday, though, as the Bears dominated No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 in a conference tournament rubber match to punch a ticket to the championship game.
Senior forward Madi Williams was locked in for the Sooners, pouring in 33 points and eight rebounds. Senior guard Taylor Robertson did her best to help, adding 17 points. Outside of Robertson and Williams, the rest of the team scored just 26 points.
NaLyssa Smith led the Bears with one of the best performances of the season in the Big 12, netting 37 points and 11 rebounds.
Here are five final takeaways from OU’s semifinal loss:
Defensive deficiencies
The Sooners once again struggled to defend, allowing the Bears to shoot 44.9 percent overall and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.
Oklahoma allowed 47 points in the first half. Similarly, in OU’s March 5 loss to Kansas, the Sooners were never able to recover from giving up a 26-point second quarter.
“I think that we struggled with getting back on defense in transition whenever we did turn the ball over today,” said Williams. “I'm not sure if that was the difference between the first few times that we played them and today, but I know that's one thing we struggled with today.”
On Saturday afternoon, OU gave up three 20-point quarters in the game. The Sooners simply had no answer for Smith, who shot an efficient 16-of-32 from the floor.
“They've got a lot of great talent,” said Baranczyk. “They've got great shooters on the outside. You've got to respect their great 3-point shooting, and I know it's no secret we lack size on the interior, so they pounded it on us today.”
Vann’s injury concerns OU
Near the end of Saturday’s game against Baylor, sophomore forward Skylar Vann went down with what seemed to be a serious injury. Vann spent the last minutes of the contest at the end of OU’s bench with crutches and an ice pack.
It caused an end of game dispute when Baranczyk ran out onto the floor to make sure Vann was okay. She moved a couple Bears players out of her way in doing so, and Baylor coach Nicki Collen didn’t appreciate it, leading to an exchange between them. For the OU players, though, it was a sign that Baranczyk has their back no matter what.
“It means a lot as players to see that your coach will do anything to get to you if you go down, regardless if you're down or not,” said Williams. “Jennie is always preaching about staying locked in with her because she has got our back and we know that. We feel that.”
While the extent of the injury is unknown, the loss of Vann would be exponentially big for the Sooners. Vann is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Sooners and was named the Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year.
Williams’ heroics unrewarded
Despite the loss, Williams had one of her best outings of the season.
Williams’ 33 points were a season high for her, and she scored efficiently, shooting 13-of-23 overall. She also helped the Sooners on the glass, grabbing a team high eight rebounds.
While Williams will knock down 3-pointers, she’s not necessarily known as a deep-range shooter. On Saturday, she went 4-of-9 from the 3-point line and in two games at the Big 12 Tournament, Williams averaged 26 points and 9.5 rebounds.
Costly scoring drought
To open the third quarter, the Sooners went on a 1:50 minute scoring drought. After a jumper by sophomore guard Kennady Tucker, OU followed with an even longer scoring drought of 2:30. That allowed Baylor to go on a 16-3 run to start the quarter.
That third quarter proved costly, as the Sooners were never quite able to get back into the game after keeping it within seven points at halftime.
The Sooners ended up shooting 35 percent from the floor in the third quarter and going 2-for-8 from 3-point range. OU ended up losing the third quarter by 12 points while giving up 28 total points in the period.
Subpar ball movement limits offense
The main reason for Oklahoma’s bounce-back win over Kansas on Friday was because of ball movement. The Sooners notched 25 assists and seemed to take wide open shot after wide open shot.
Saturday, the Sooners’ offense was as stagnant as it’s been all season. OU recorded just 13 assists compared to the Bears 18.
It showed up in the box score too, as the Sooners shot just 39.1 percent from the floor. Sophomore guard Nevaeh Tot and freshman guard Kelbie Washington led the Sooners in the passing department with three assists each.
The Sooners now await their fate from the NCAA Tournament selection committee, which will reveal its choices at 8 p.m. Sunday on ESPN. OU will continue the postseason on either Friday, March 18 or Saturday, March 19.
“No matter what, we get to keep playing, and how freakin' awesome is that,” Baranczyk said. “We are disappointed today. We are 100 percent disappointed. But we get to keep going, we're taking steps in this program and we're proud to continue to take those steps forward.”
