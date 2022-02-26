OU basketball: 5 takeaways from No. 20 Sooners' 72-69 win over Kansas State at home

No. 20 Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (18-10, 9-8) 72-69 on Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners won on a game-winning 3-pointer from senior guard Taylor Robertson as time expired. It was her fifth basket of the game, and she finished with 17 points and five rebounds.
𝙏-𝙍𝙊𝘽 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝘿 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀@T_Rob30 hits the buzzer beater and OU beats K-State in Norman!#Sooners x @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/dYzpqWs8p7— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 26, 2022
As a team, OU shot 47 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range, recording 38 rebounds and 12 assists. On defense, the Sooners forced 13 KSU turnovers and held the Wildcats to 40 percent shooting from the field and from 3-point range.
Here are five final takeaways from OU’s win:
Robertson lets it fly
All four of Robertson’s 3-point baskets came in the fourth quarter. First, she made two on consecutive possessions to give OU its first lead of the quarter.
T-ROBBBBBB@T_Rob30 pulls up from deeeeep and hits the trey!KSU 60, #20 OU 59 | 5:27 4Q#Sooners x https://t.co/YS2IjqM0Dx pic.twitter.com/kDhB83quRz— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 26, 2022
She made two more 3-pointers with under two minutes left. First, she gave OU a 69-66 lead with 1:51 left before draining the game-winner, firing after receiving a pass from senior forward Nydia Lampkin. The shot sealed OU’s fourth victory on a game-winner this season.
“We only had like 14 or 15 seconds… to try to get it set up,” Robertson said postgame. “I just got out to the three… and Madi just made the right play to throw it out to (Lampkin).
“As soon as it left my hand, I knew it was gonna go in. It felt good. It looked good. It was right on line, so I knew it was good.”
Robertson leads the nation in 3-point makes with 105 and ranks seventh with 46 percent 3-point shooting. This season, she’s averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 50 percent from the field.
Coale, ‘02 Sooners honored at halftime
Twenty players and coaches from the Sooners’ 2002 Final Four team, including former OU head coach Sherri Coale, were honored at halftime to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their season. The Sooners made it to the national championship game that season while winning a program-record 32 games.
Coale, a Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, spoke postgame on the reunion and OU’s future under head coach Jennie Baranczyk.
“We told a lot of stories, had a lot of laughter and had a lot of catching up,” Coale said. “These are women doing extraordinary things. It was just terrific and we’re not finished. We still have a lot more to talk about.
“Jennie has been fantastic. She’s done a terrific job and she’s going to keep doing a terrific job because she’s about doing the right things. Watching the team play is just so rewarding on so many levels.
"They play with the personality of Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson, the two guys that have logged a ton of minutes in college basketball. They've earned their stripes the hard way. They are both players who are incredibly competitive and yet never take themselves too seriously. That makes them always ready for whatever moment is presented to them.”
After arriving in 1996, Coale led OU to three Final Fours, six Big 12 regular season championships and 19 straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2000-2018 before retiring in 2021. A banner with her name was hung above the Lloyd Noble Center court during the reunion.
𝙄𝙢𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 🐐@sherricoale's banner will hang forever in the Lloyd Noble Center!#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/yI7PIyXXp5— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) February 26, 2022
Sooners keep Lee in check
After KSU’s Ayoka Lee scored an NCAA-record 61 points against OU on Jan. 23, the Sooners needed to find a way to contain her this time around. OU’s strategy was repeated double teams, having one player stand in front of Lee to prevent her teammates from passing to her. The other would guard her normally inside.
Lampkin was the main Sooner guarding Lee in the post, with junior forward Liz Scott also guarding her in the first quarter. Williams and Robertson were among others who took turns shadowing Lee from the front.
The strategy kept the 6-foot-6 center from taking over, as the Sooners held her to 13 points. In the first half, she was held to just four points on 2-for-6 shooting. Lee also got into foul trouble, recording four fouls in the contest.
“We had to prevent her catches as much as possible,” Baranczyk said. “We tried to throw different looks and do different things in terms of who was helping. They made some adjustments and made it a little tricky for us, but I think we also adjusted to some of those adjustments, especially in that fourth quarter. I was definitely pleased with our effort there.”
Overall, OU performed well inside, winning the rebounding battle 38-34 and scoring 28 points in the paint.
Williams takes over
Senior forward Madi Williams recorded a double-double against the Wildcats with 18 points and 10 rebounds, both team-highs. Five of her baskets, accounting for 12 of her points, came in the first half.
After K-State started with a 6-0 run, Williams scored OU’s first four points, ending the first quarter with eight.
“Whenever you get the ball to Madi Williams, she makes great decisions,” Baranczyk said. “She draws so much attention and she’s still able to make those plays. She knows exactly how to set people up.”
Williams finished 7-for-11 from the field. The double-double is Williams’ eighth of the season. The Fort Worth native is averaging 18.2 points and 7.6 rebounds this season, leading OU in both categories.
Sooners build on resume
While their win over K-State isn’t a top-25 victory, the Sooners earned their 10th win over top-100 teams in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings. The Wildcats were ranked No. 34 in the NET rankings coming into Saturday.
In addition, OU has four top-25 wins this season, including two over No. 5 Baylor. Continuing to add quality wins to their record only helps the Sooners as they push for a high NCAA Tournament seed.
“We’re going to keep going and keep getting better,” Baranczyk said. “I'm really proud of this one, and I'm really proud of the end of the game. You put your money on this team any time when we're in it at the end. I thought we did a really nice job of playing together.”
ESPN’s Bracketology projected Oklahoma to be a No. 3 seed in the tournament on Friday. In the latest reveal of the NCAA Selection Committee’s top-16 seeds on Feb. 10, the Sooners were the No. 9 overall seed, good for a No. 3 seed.
The win over KSU keeps Oklahoma in third place in the Big 12 standings behind Baylor and No. 9 Iowa State. Next, OU will play in-state rival Oklahoma State (8-16, 3-12) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 in Stillwater (ESPN+). The Sooners defeated the Cowgirls 84-58 in Norman earlier this season.
