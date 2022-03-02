OU basketball: 5 takeaways from No. 19 Sooners' 79-76 Bedlam win over Oklahoma State

No. 19 Oklahoma (23-6, 12-5 Big 12) downed Oklahoma State (8-18, 3-14) 79-76 in Stillwater on Saturday evening. OU’s win marks its first Bedlam season series sweep since 2017.
Senior guard Taylor Robertson and sophomore forward Skylar Vann led OU with 19 points each. The Sooners shot 49 percent from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range, and forced12 OSU turnovers.
Here are five takeaways from OU’s victory:
Robertson records second double-double
Robertson recorded her second career double-double against OSU, registering a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. She went 4-for-7 from the field and added three assists.
In addition, she also tied Belmont’s Darby Haggard for seventh in NCAA history in 3-pointers with 430 in her career. Robertson sank the tying 3-pointer, her third of the game, with 4:31 left to give OU a 72-69 lead.
𝘚𝘏𝘌'𝘚 𝘓𝘐𝘒𝘌 𝙏𝙃𝘼𝙏@T_Rob30 gives OU the lead in the 4th! #19 OU 72, OSU 69 | 3:52 4Q#Sooners | https://t.co/q8Z19xVR56 pic.twitter.com/81zgo8Lht8— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 3, 2022
Robertson ranks second among Sooners, averaging 16.9 points per game. Her 46 percent shooting from 3-point range ranks fifth in the nation and her 105 3-point makes also lead the nation this season.
“(Double-doubles) are expected now from here on,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said with a chuckle postgame. “Taylor had a great game. I thought defensively… she got better as the game went on. I’m really proud of her rebounding as well.”
Sooners earn Bedlam sweep
For the first time in five years, OU has completed a two-game sweep over Oklahoma State. Previously, the Cowgirls swept the Sooners the past two seasons.
Oklahoma earned its 65th victory all-time against OSU, winning in Stillwater for the first time since 2019. Postgame, Robertson explained how much the Bedlam sweep means to the Sooners.
“It always means more when it’s Bedlam,” Robertson said. “We were able to just stay true to us through the whole game and it worked out twice. To get a road win like this is pretty cool.”
It’s 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐬-day 😎Proud to wear Sooners across our chest‼️#Sooners x #ONE pic.twitter.com/bJIBJRKpLF— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_WBBall) March 3, 2022
Vann produces off bench
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann had another productive outing, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds.
The Edmond native scored 13 of her points in the first half, leading all Sooners at halftime. She also made eight baskets, double the amount of her closest teammate.
In total, OU had 30 bench points. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington scored six points while junior guard Gabby Gregory, junior forward Nydia Lampkin and freshman guard Kaley Perkins added three points each.
Vann ranks third among Sooners with 11.9 points per game and second with 5.7 rebounds per game. She also averages 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
OU shares wealth
Alongside Robertson and Vann’s 19 points, senior forward Madi Williams and sophomore guard Kennady Tucker also recorded double-digit points. Williams scored 13 on 4-for-11 shooting and Tucker scored 11 on 4-for-7 shooting.
It’s the 10th time this season four OU players have scored in double figures. The Sooners also registered 17 assists in the contest, and rank first in the Big 12 with 19 assists per game.
“I think we left a couple (assists) out there,” Baranczyk said. “There were some really good things, and then we just got to lock in on a couple of other things. I think we can do that. We can be better.”
Sooners want to host NCAA Tournament game
On Monday, OU moved closer to hosting its first NCAA Tournament game since 2012 when the NCAA Selection Committee revealed the Sooners as the No. 16 overall seed.
That would make OU a No. 4 seed and a host in the tournament. With the Sooners right at No. 16, there’s little room for error as the postseason draws near. Baranczyk and OU want to host, and the first-year coach called Sooners fans to pack the Lloyd Noble Center Saturday as it tries to aid that goal by finishing the regular season with a convincing win.
“We want to host,” Baranczyk said. “Crowds have helped us decide plenty of outcomes in our games. Bring your families, bring your friends, bring people that have never been here before, bring the neighborhood, bring a team. And if you can't be here, then find someone else that can take your tickets, because we've got to fill that place.
“It’s March basketball. You never know what could happen.”
The Sooners will play their regular season finale against Kansas (19-8, 10-7) at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Norman. OU defeated the Jayhawks 82-68 earlier this season in Lawrence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.