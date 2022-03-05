OU basketball: 5 takeaways from No. 19 Sooners' 73-67 home loss to Kansas

No. 19 Oklahoma (23-7, 12-6 Big 12) dropped its last regular season game 73-67 against Kansas (20-8, 11-7) on Saturday afternoon in Norman.
The loss marks OU’s third at home this season, as the Sooners lost to Iowa State on Jan. 5 and Texas Tech on Feb. 16. Oklahoma trailed by as many as 13 points and tied the game with 3:03 left. The Sooners came up just short late in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore forward Skylar Vann had a team-high 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Senior guard Taylor Robertson also notched 14 points and two 3-pointers.
With the loss, Oklahoma will be the fourth seed in the Big 12 Tournament next week. Here are five final takeaways from OU’s regular season finale:
Comeback effort falls short
Though the Sooners lost, they made it interesting in the final minutes.
Statistically, the Jayhawks dominated the game from start to finish. Kansas led for 25:20 compared to Oklahoma’s 11:11. The Sooners’ comeback effort came up just short, but was impressive nonetheless.
Oklahoma trailed by 13 points with 3:21 left in the third quarter. With 3:03 left in the fourth quarter, freshman guard Kelbie Washington drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game at 64.
Oklahoma has won seven contests in which it was trailing by double digits, and before Saturday’s game the Sooners were 6-0 in games coming down to the final possession. They were just a play or two away against the Jayhawks.
Second quarter struggles
The Sooners went ice cold late in the second quarter. With 3:31 left until halftime, OU held a 35-34 lead after a Vann 3-pointer. From there, the Jayhawks went on a 9-0 run and the Sooners went scoreless through the rest of the half.
Oklahoma shot just 4-of-21 from the floor in the quarter and 2-of-10 from 3-point range. Washington really struggled to find her groove, going 0-for-5 in six second quarter minutes. OU committed eight turnovers in the quarter, contributing to the 12 total in the first half.
On top of the offensive struggles, the Sooners slumped defensively too. OU surrendered 26 points in the second quarter while the Jayhawks shot 48 percent from the floor. Kansas notched 30 points in the paint compared to OU’s 12.
“We just really gave them some easy baskets in the full court and I thought part of that was just our ball and player movement,” said head coach Jennie Baranczyk. “We weren't on the same page. We just have to stay connected in those moments.”
Slowing down Jackson
One of the Sooners’ main problems this season has been defending the paint. Oklahoma has given up several big games to posts in the conference, including a 61-point outing by Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee on Jan. 23.
It seems teams are watching that game for a blueprint on how to beat the Sooners, as Kansas tried to pack the paint, too. Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson, who’s only averaging 8.5 points per game, dominated the Sooners inside. She poured on 18 points, going 7-for-11 from the floor.
Jackson was a menace on the defensive end, too, recording four blocks and three steals. Her overall impact on the game appeared to be one of the biggest reasons the Jayhawks came away with the win.
“They have a great shot blocker on the interior and I think (Jackson) got to us a little bit,” Baranczyk said. “So instead of being able to just continue to have movement, I think we were a little bit shy to go into the paint.”
Vann’s offensive surge
Vann continued to provide huge minutes off the bench for the Sooners, as she was in double digit scoring for the fifth straight game.
Vann followed up her 19-point and seven-rebound performance in a Mar. 2 win over Oklahoma State with her 17 points and five rebounds against Kansas. The sophomore forward notched 13 first half points, tying her career high for points in a half.
The Deer Creek High School product has turned into one of the most consistent shooters on OU’s roster, going 4-for-7 from 3-point range on Saturday. Vann is shooting 34 percent from deep on 3.8 attempts per game.
“I think we tend to have a lot of expectations on (Taylor Robertson) and (senior forward Madi Williams),” Vann said. “And today it was a little bit rough. I think we stepped up very well, some of us off the bench tonight, but we just have to play together and not allow issues with us turning the ball over.”
Missing Madi
Senior forward Madi Williams was held under double digit points for the first time all season on Saturday afternoon. Her previous low on the season was an 11-point outing against Kansas State on Jan. 23.
Williams scored just eight points and recorded nine rebounds while committing five turnovers. She seemingly never found her groove Saturday, starting with a scoreless first quarter. She ended shooting 4-of-17 from the floor and 0-for-6 from behind the 3-point line.
“I think this is also a great lesson for our entire team,” Baranczyk said. “We can't just rely on two people. We have two very good basketball players on our team in Madi and Taylor, and I think sometimes we kind of rely on that.”
The loss to Kansas concludes the regular season, and OU will next head to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament next week. The Sooners will have a quick rematch against Kansas, as the two will face off at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.