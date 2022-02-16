OU basketball: 5 takeaways from No. 15 Sooners' 97-87 loss to Texas Tech

In a stunning upset, No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) fell to Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10) 97-87 in Norman on Wednesday. The loss moves OU to third place in the Big 12 standings, tied with Kansas.
The Sooners shot 31-of-69 from the field with 32 rebounds and 17 assists while forcing 12 turnovers. Sophomore guard Skylar Vann led OU with 17 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Neveah Tot and senior forward Madi Williams added 16 each.
Here are five final takeaways from OU’s less than spectacular defeat:
OU defense falters
97 points were the most given up by OU and the fourth time the Sooners have given up more than 90 points in this season. Texas Tech went 31-of-66 from the field and 4-for-10 from 3-point range.
Texas Tech’s Vivian Gray scored 35 points, accounting for more than one-third of her team’s total. Taylah Thomas and Lexy Hightower added 22 and 20 points, respectively.
“There were some areas we needed to be better defensively,” coach Jennie Baranczyk said postgame. “Some of their players that don't characteristically make plays made plays. That's where my disappointment is. I think we've got to get back to team defense. We need to be better and we can be better.”
Slow start leads to defeat
Texas Tech started with an 8-0 run in the first 3:25 of play. OU didn’t take the lead until the 7:29 mark of the second quarter.
It wasn’t the first time OU started slow. Against West Virginia on Feb. 5, the Mountaineers opened with a 9-2 run before the Sooners won 101-99 in double overtime. However, this time, OU couldn’t claw its way back.
“It's unfortunate that we started so slow,” Baranczyk said. “We didn't have the momentum we needed to have. We didn't have the competitiveness. To me, this is gut-check time. Are we going to be the team that has that or not? Because we didn't and Texas Tech did.”
Lack of energy haunts Sooners
Vann said OU’s lack of energy was the reason for its defeat after the game.
“On energy, I think we had spurts,” Vann said. “I don't think it was very consistent tonight and that's why we had our leads and lost them. That ended the game. The spark was completely gone.”
The Sooners trailed for over 34 minutes in the game, with 60 percent of Texas Tech’s possessions ending in points. Baranczyk blamed the defeat on herself.
“We needed to be ready,” Baranczyk said. “That's on us as coaches to be able to really have our team prepared. I'm just really disappointed in myself… for just not having us ready.
“We didn't have a fire that we've been having. We play with that kind of energy. It's a different game.”
Sooners lose battle inside
Texas Tech outrebounded OU 41-32, including 13 Red Raider offensive rebounds. Those 13 rebounds accounted for 19 second-chance points.
OU also gave up 36 points in the paint, more than one-third of Texas Tech’s point total. Five Red Raiders recorded five or more rebounds, including Thomas’ team-high 13 rebounds to give her a double-double.
“We've got to get back to rebounding the basketball,” Baranczyk said. “We've got to get back to getting those 50-50 balls. We've got to be able to get rebounds, and we've got to stop falling on them. I think if we can do those things, and if we can get a few more offensive rebounds, I think we can really get back in business.
“We didn't go to the rim as much as we needed to until the end of the game. From our standpoint, we’ve got to be able to do that.”
Sooners can't capitalize off turnovers
Oklahoma’s 14 forced turnovers were more than Texas Tech’s 12. However, the Red Raiders were better at taking advantage of those turnovers.
The Sooners scored just two points off turnovers, their fewest all season. Texas Tech scored 19, more than nine times OU’s amount.
“Our turnovers are creating points for them,” Baranczyk said. “We've done a pretty good job this year of creating turnovers and converting those two points. That's where we've got to be able to adjust.”
OU will travel to Ames next to play No. 6 Iowa State (21-3, 10-2) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 on ESPN+. The Cyclones defeated the Sooners 81-71 in Norman earlier this season.
