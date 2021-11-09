OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' season-opening 77-59 win over Northwestern State

Oklahoma (1-0) defeated Northwestern State (0-1) of the Southland Conference 77-59 in its first regular season game of the season Tuesday.
In his OU debut, head coach Porter Moser earned his first victory as the Sooners head coach after being hired on April 3, replacing renowned coach Lon Kruger after 10 seasons.
Here are five final takeaways from Oklahoma’s season opener:
Sooners' slow start
The season opener proved that the Sooners are a completely revamped group that is still finding its team chemistry.
After a Groves dunk and two 3s from redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire and senior guard Umoja Gibson to go up 8-4 in the first two minutes of the game, OU scored only one bucket in the next six minutes and trailed 12-10 halfway through the first half.
“Sometimes those things go south on you,” Moser said. “Another team gets confidence, they start draining some 3s, you start getting the yips.”
The Sooners were 4-of-15 from 3-point range and only scored 28 points in the half. The glaring issues early, however, were on defense as the Demons scored easy layups and trailed by only three at halftime.
Groves was a bright spot and caught fire early, leading the Sooners with nine points in the first half.
“We didn’t get off to a great offensive start, but you can’t get off to bad defensive starts,” Moser said. “Your defense has got to be possession by possession and then it can help you through bad runs.”
Fast break strength
The Sooners hope to space the floor and push the ball this season.
They did just that against the Demons. After getting off to a slow start in the first half, OU came out sprinting with 15 fast-break points in the second half.
To start the half, junior forward Jalen Hill blocked guard Brian White’s fadeaway attempt, stole the ball, hit him with a behind-the-back move and finished with a smooth coast-to-coast layup.
The steal 👉 the bucket! @Kbj_vi does it on both ends 👏📺 Bally Sports Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/g65Wbu4TfV— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) November 10, 2021
“We didn’t start off the game that great,” Hill said of his second-half spark. “We started off real slow. I just felt like we needed, as a team, to bring more heart so I felt that could’ve started with me. I just wanted to bring energy, help the team and get us over the hump.”
The Sooners’ strong second half was mostly due to fast breaks, which will seemingly be a theme for Moser’s team going forward. OU was able to outpace the Demons in the second half with its speed and ability to finish in transition.
OU outscored Northwestern State 49-34 in the second half to overcome its bad start and secure the victory.
“I thought they played really hard, defensively, especially.” Moser said. “That first four minutes set the tone, it really did. We got a double-digit lead and I don’t think we relinquished it the rest of the game.”
Jalen Hill’s strong performance
Hill is out to prove himself.
He showed off his hustle and prowess by scoring a team-high 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds. He also displayed improved outside shooting as well, finishing 2-for-3 from 3 after shooting only 33.3 percent from 3-point range last season.
“He shot the ball really well.” Moser said. “Jalen had eight rebounds. He had three steals. He had three assists. He had a blocked shot. He got his athleticism into the game, he’s really athletic.”
Hill started the regular season off hot and had a performance that can set the tone for the rest of his junior campaign.
He earned his sixth start of his career and was second on the team in minutes played with 28, an improvement from his average of 17.4 minutes per game last season.
Jordan Goldwire’s presence
Goldwire, a Duke transfer, has a calming presence on the floor that goes beyond the box score.He scored nine points in 29 minutes and the offense looked better when he was on the floor. He led the team at plus-18 and shot an efficient 4-of-6 from the field, consistently finding his teammates for open shots.
“(Goldwire) really controlled the game,” Moser said. “I thought he was terrific, four assists, zero turnovers and he could have had about ten assists because we were missing a bunch of shots.”
It appeared he injured his knee late in the second half, but Moser said postgame that it was just leg cramps and that he’d be fine.
The redshirt senior brings much-needed experience to a young team as he started 15 games and averaged 24.1 minutes per game for the Blue Devils last season.
“His energy level, pushing the ball,” Moser said. “He did a ton of good things.”
Student section engagement
OU’s student section was packed with fans, despite just 6,022 in attendance Tuesday night. Moser has emphasized putting fans in the seats, specifically students, ever since he arrived in Norman, even touring OU fraternities asking for support, and it clearly worked.
Among those were freshman quarterback phenom Caleb Williams who came out to support the Sooners in their season opener and received a loud ovation from fans when he was shown on the jumbotron. He was joined by fellow freshmen Jalil Farooq and Danny Stutsman.
“How cool is that?” Moser asked. “It was really good, those guys were great… I’ve been a big fan of the other sports and just appreciate those guys coming out and supporting us, that was huge.”
The new floor seats, which were added this season to give fans a closer experience to the game, were crowded as well.
“I love putting on the uniform and getting to play in front of these fans,” Groves said. “It’s awesome, it felt great to just be back out there and playing basketball again in front of fans is awesome.”
Next, Oklahoma takes on UTSA at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, in Norman.
