OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' 88-66 win over No. 12 Arkansas

Oklahoma (8-2) defeated No. 12 Arkansas (9-1) 88-66 on Saturday in Tulsa.
Senior guard Elijah Harkless finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while senior forward Tanner Groves delivered 16 points and three 3s.
Here’s five final takeaways from OU’s win:
Fast start
OU coach Porter Moser had his team ready to play.
The Sooners jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead in the first four minutes and 35 seconds of the game behind Harkless’ early eight points.
“I thought it started with our defense and obviously making some shots, but executing some things we wanted to do.” Moser said. “Sometimes you can come out with an edge and then you don’t get transformed into the game and I thought our guys did for 40 minutes.”
Harkless finished the first half with 10 points and five rebounds, giving the Sooners a 39-33 lead at halftime.
BOOM 💥@ejay_hoops2 drains the three 👌📺 ESPN2 |https://t.co/HTbSW5saAO pic.twitter.com/F81AuTwWAv— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 11, 2021
Redshirt senior guard Jordan Goldwire and senior guard Umoja Gibson were key to the team’s early success, as they combined for 13 points in the first half. Moser’s team shot an efficient 15-for-30 from the field including 8-for-13 from 3 in the half.
Sooners splash
Entering Saturday’s game, OU’s season-high for 3-pointers in a game was 11.
The Sooners easily passed that mark with six minutes and eight seconds left in the second half and finished the game 13-of-22 from 3. At 59.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc, Oklahoma passed its season-high for 3-point percentage after previously shooting 42.9 percent vs. Indiana State on Nov. 19.
“Our guards just did an incredible job of getting guys open,” Groves said. “Like we talked about in practice, they love to pressure us full court and I think we were able to abuse that a little bit.”
Gibson led the way with four 3-pointers, while Groves knocked down three, tying his season high.
𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝑮𝒐𝒕 𝑮𝒂𝒎𝒆 💪📺 ESPN2 | https://t.co/HTbSW5saAO pic.twitter.com/iOlOXDbXtx— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 11, 2021
Three straight 3-pointers from Hill, Groves and Gibson led to an 11-0 run with four minutes and two seconds left in the game, proving to be the dagger.
Balanced offensive attack
OU has yet to find its go-to guy, but that didn’t seem to matter.
Five Sooners scored in double figures on Saturday. Harkless’ 21 points were a team high, trailed shortly by Groves’ 16, while Goldwire netted 14 and dished six assists.
Gibson and junior forward Jalen Hill scored 12 and 11, respectively. Oklahoma’s bench continued to be a factor, ending the day with 14 points.
Super W’s today by @OU_MBBall over 9-0 @RazorbackMBB @PorterMoser making big impression on Sooner fans @soonerad told me & that was yesterday be4 big W over Arkansas.Sooners had 5 double figure starters. Also @OhioStateHoops with solid @B1GMBBall W over @BadgerMBB by 18— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 11, 2021
“We had a lot of good possessions,” Moser said. “Spacing, moving, making the extra pass.”
The Sooners shot 28-for-51 as a team, marking the fifth time they’ve shot over 50 percent this season, and they also finished with 18 total team assists.
Rocking the BOK
Chants of “Woo Pig” filled the BOK Center during OU’s close win.
While tickets to the event were sold at a 50-50 basis and the arena is nearly halfway between Fayetteville and Norman, Razorback fans had the advantage over the Oklahoma faithful. The estimated crowd of 12,746 was the biggest the Sooners have played in front of this season.
“I thought it was an NCAA tournament type atmosphere,” Moser said. “Even when our bus pulled up, to see both fan bases out there, you saw cheerleaders bands, just the surrounding, walking into the arena. Seeing a mixed crowd of both fan bases passionate, yelling for their team.”
With three and a half minutes remaining in the game, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman was ejected from the game and needed to be restrained from the officials.. With the win seemingly in grasp, Razorback fans left the arena to Sooner Nation’s chants of “SEC, SEC, SEC.”
Couldn’t have done it without you Sooner Nation!#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/b7qttV2p2y— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) December 11, 2021
“They came out chirping with their signs, ‘Woo Pig’ or whatever it is,” Harkless said. “Trying to get us out of our game and I think it was big of us to show maturity and not let it affect us.”
Oklahoma is scheduled to move to the SEC by 2025.
Defensive consistency
OU’s defensive prowess continued on Saturday.
The Sooners finished with seven steals and forced 14 Razorback turnovers. Turning defense into offense, they scored 17 points off those takeaways.
“Coach preaches playing defense for 40 minutes,” Groves said. “They cut it to a couple of points and we hit back. We hit harder and that’s what it’s all about.”
According to Ken Pomeroy’s 2022 college basketball ratings, OU ranks No. 26 in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency rating.
OU held Arkansas to a season low 66 points and limited starting junior forward Connor Vanover to zero points. The Sooners eliminated the 7-footer from the game early, holding him to a season low four minutes.
Next, Oklahoma takes on UT Arlington at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.