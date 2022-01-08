OU basketball: 5 final takeaways from Sooners' 79-66 upset of No. 11 Iowa State

Oklahoma came back from an 11-point second half deficit to upset No. 11 Iowa State 79-66 on Saturday in Norman.
Senior guard Umoja Gibson led the Sooners (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) with 20 points and senior guard Elijah Harkless added 13 points for the Sooners. Senior guard Izaiah Brockington and freshman guard Tyrese Hunter each scored 20 points for Iowa State (13-2, 1-2) on 9-for-15 combined shooting.
Here are five final takeaways from the Sooners’ win:
Gibson shines at line and beyond
Just under two hours before OU and ISU tipped off, Gibson was getting in work. For several minutes, he went through dribble sets near halfcourt before waving a manager over to rebound free throws for him. The manager didn’t have much work to do, as Gibson made the majority of his shots.
Another manager came over several minutes later, and Gibson started shooting and making 3-pointers. In total, Gibson got about 30 minutes of shots in while Harkless was the only other player on the floor. Gibson has a reputation among the Sooners of always being one of, if not the first in the gym to get up shots before practices and games.
That has paid off in a big way for the senior, who hit all 10 of his free throws against Iowa State, moving him to 39-for-41 on the season, which would put him tied for No. 3 in free throw percentage for all of Division I.
Several of those free throws have come late to help seal Sooners victories, such as when he went 7-for-7 in OU’s 79-61 win over Kansas State on Jan. 1. He hasn’t missed a free throw since Nov. 18 against East Carolina.
Beyond just his free throw shooting, Gibson has seen his offensive presence increase for OU in every facet. His 20-point performance against Iowa State marks his sixth straight game in double digits.
“I thought Mo had a really nice second half,” Moser said. “ He made some shots. He shot-faked and hit that little pull up in our run, got one to the rim on the run. He did some different things. He just didn't launch if they were flying, he did a couple things off the dribble. Mo’s game off the dribble is really starting to be a factor for us.”
Freshmen come in clutch
The freshmen guard duo of Bijan Cortes and C.J. Noland each made several impactful plays down the stretch that sparked the Sooners. Cortes kickstarted Oklahoma’s late-game run with a pass to junior forward Jacob Groves for a basket with 9:11 left to play.
On the next possession, Harkless intercepted a pass and tossed it ahead to Cortes at half court. Cortes pushed the ball to the 3-point line, before spinning back toward the baseline and threading a one-handed dart to Noland. The recipient Noland flipped up a layup that hit the glass and hung on the front rim before falling and bringing the Lloyd Noble Center crowd to its feet.
“What he did was he got the ball moving side to side,” Moser said of Cortes, who finished with five assists, four points and three rebounds. “He got it out of their traps. He got to move and he went downhill and didn't over penetrate. He drew a crowd and then kicked it, drew a crowd and hit a cutter. He's got such vision.”
Oklahoma went on to outscore Iowa State 27-9 afterward, while Cortes compiled all five of his assists in that span. Cortes finished at a team leading plus-20 in a bench leading 17 minutes and Noland finished plus-six in 14 minutes.
Groves brothers unite
Brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves had one of their best combined outings for the Sooners against the Cyclones. Tanner had 16 points and Jacob added nine in his second best scoring game at Oklahoma.
“(Jacob is) such a big target and he's a very good cutter,” Moser said. “Bijan found him a number of times, and I thought he gave us a good lift off the bench.”
The Eastern Washington transfers also combined for nine rebounds, and Tanner had an emphatic block late in the game for OU.
Return to sender ✉📺 ESPNU | https://t.co/dZcILlHKu1 pic.twitter.com/o4lIkZJaZ6— Oklahoma Basketball (@OU_MBBall) January 9, 2022
“We haven't had rim protectors,” Moser said. “For him to come in and block that shot, that was a really good play to keep the run alive.”
Late game lockdown
Oklahoma’s defense was on track to have its worst outing of the season. Iowa State was shooting 70 percent from the field before the Sooners clamped down, holding the Cyclones to nine points in the final nine minutes.
Iowa State still finished shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3-point range, the best mark from beyond the arc that OU has allowed on the season.
“You gotta tip your cap to them,” Moser said. “I thought we were guarding. They got us on a handful of cuts. They got us on some face cuts, they run a lead offense. But I was pleased during that (final) stretch. We really kept on defending.”
Big 12 gauntlet
Moser has often called the Big 12 the best conference in college basketball, and the stats back it up. Eight of the 10 teams are in the top 50 of the NCAA’s NET rankings and all are in the NET top 100.
On Saturday, the Big 12 saw three of its ranked teams fall. No. 25 Texas Tech upset No. 6 Kansas 75-67, Oklahoma State upset No. 14 Texas 64-51 and Oklahoma’s win over No. 11 ISU was the final upset of the night.
“I did see that Oklahoma State had won, but I didn’t see the end of the Texas Tech (game),” Moser said. “I don't really think about holding serve, I was just thinking about what are we going to do to Iowa (State) this game.
“Now that it's over? Hell yeah, I'm glad we held serve. But I don't even think like that before the game. I'm just totally locked in on the game plan and what we gotta do on both ends of the floor to win.”
Next, Oklahoma will continue its Big 12 gauntlet against Texas at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Austin (Longhorn Network).
